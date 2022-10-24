MARYVILLE, Mo. – No. 14-ranked Northwest Missouri State controlled the football game with its dominant defense and downed Northeastern State 36-3 on Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Stadium.
In winning its 17th straight home game – the longest active streak in NCAA Division II – Northwest (6-2, 6-2 MIAA) limited NSU (1-7, 1-7) to 23 yards of offense and three first downs.
Northwest entered the game leading Division II in rushing yards allowed per game (39.1) and sacks per game (4.29). The Bearcats didn't record a sack against the RiverHawks, but they did limit NSU to minus-16 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Grant Elerick, who shared NSU quarterback duties with starter Ben Ward, completed 8 of 12 passes for 32 yards.
Northeastern State's defense acquitted itself well, coming up with four turnovers. Jordan Lamotte recovered a fumble that led to the RiverHawks' only points and later added an interception to go with his nine tackles. Dawandrick Crockett and Kendrick Juniel each added an interception for NSU. Johnny Jean had 10 tackles for NSU.
The Bearcats rolled up 485 yards of offense. Quarterback Mike Hohensee completed 20 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns and Cole Lammel booted field goals of 41, 25 and 33 yards.
NSU trailed 17-0 when Lamotte recovered a fumble by Tank Young at the Northwest 24 with 10:49 left in the second quarter. A pass interference call against the Bearcats gave NSU a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line, but three plays netted nothing and Tyler Crawford booted a 27-yard field goal.
Late in the third quarter, Crawford was wide right on a 56-yard field-goal attempt. He has made three such kicks of 50 yards or longer this season. Against the Bearcats, he also averaged 45.8 yards on 10 punts, including a season-best 77-yard effort that also ranked as the second-longest in NSU's Division II era.
The RiverHawks will return home to host Washburn next Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gable Field in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.