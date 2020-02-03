PITTSBURG, Kan. — Saturday proved to be a tale of two halves Northeastern State, who suffered a 64-59 road setback at Pittsburg State.
The Gorillas dug themselves out of a 13-point deficit and sunk NSU with 57.1-percent shooting in the second half.
Kendrick Thompson led NSU for the second straight night with 18 points, and Josh Ihek added 14. They were the only two on Saturday in double-digits for the RiverHawks with their bench getting out-scored 24-to-12.
Working against the RiverHawks' cause was turnovers, and Pitt forced as season-high 23. Three more than their previous high-water mark, and most under Mark Downey, who is in his third season at NSU.
Ihek carried the RiverHawks in the first half with 10 points and four blocks. A run of eight unanswered points and a five-minute scoreless spell by the Gorillas put some distance for NSU in the scoring column. The RiverHawks jumped out to a 26-13 advantage with under five left in the half. Pitt followed up with a 9-2 run to cut down the NSU lead to six with a minute left before Bradley George halted the run with a pair of free-throws. NSU managed to extend their lead back out to 10, but a Gorilla trey before the buzzer gave the RiverHawks a 32-25 lead into the intermission.
A10-2 run for Pitt assisted them in pulling even with the RiverHawks at 43-43 with just over nine left in regulation. Both teams traded buckets before the Gorillas overtook the RiverHawks for the last time with a 6-0 run with 6:31 left. Thompson tried to carry NSU back in the game with a pair of treys to cut down the Gorilla advantage down to 58-5 with 2:11. Key turnovers in the next minute closed the door for NSU to mount a comeback.
NSU finished the game shooting 44.2-percent from the field and out-rebounding Pitt by five with 35. Caleb Smith led the team with eight, and Ihek had five blocks.
The loss drops the RiverHawks to 14-8 overall and 7-6 in the MIAA. Pitt State improves to 8-12 and 4-7 in conference play.
Northeastern State will return to action on Saturday with a showdown at nearby Rogers State. Tip-off time in Claremore is set for 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.