Bret Bouher was just getting started.
Then everything crashed for the first-year Tahlequah baseball head coach.
Bouher isn't coaching.
What's been a 30-year routine has been taken away.
Now, he's trying to grasp everything after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced postponements for all high school sporting events on Thursday, March 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Tigers, who are currently 3-2 overall and 1-0 in District 5A-4, were scheduled to spend spring break in Gulf Shores, Alabama for a week-long tournament.
Two days prior to their expected departure they were told to stay put.
"We were going along business as usual," Bouher said on Thursday. "We were going to work out Friday and then load up Saturday and go to Gulf Shores, Alabama. As soon as they started postponing things with the state basketball tournament, it was kind of the start of the trigger for everything.
"You were kinda in awe, 'What's really going on?' You didn't understand it and there wasn't a lot of information that I had paid attention to maybe, or people in Oklahoma for that matter. It seemed to be pretty serious. A week into it, the information out there is pretty intriguing, but also scary."
Tahlequah's last game was its district opener against Tulsa Edison Prep on March 10 in Tahlequah. The Tigers defeated the Eagles, 4-3, behind a complete-game win by senior starting pitcher Seth Stacey and a 2-for-3 performance at the plate from senior Tristan King that included a two-run homer.
"A week into, it seems like we haven't played a game in three weeks," Bouher said. "You're just wondering how far this can go. It seems like the last four of five days all you do is get up and see how many. We don't want to put ourselves, or anybody in a position where somebody gets sick on my watch. It is what it is from that standpoint."
All Bouher can do now is wait.
"This is my 30th year to be a high school baseball coach in Oklahoma and this is so out of the norm because every February we start doing this, every March we start to play...it's a routine," he said. "All of this is a part of your life. For the first couple of days, I don't know if you would classify it as a depression, but it was kind of a, 'What do I do now?'"
The Tahlequah slowpitch softball team, ranked 13th in Class 6A, hadn't even started its season when the announcement was made. The Lady Tigers were scheduled to open on Monday, March 23 with a pair of home games against Checotah and Stilwell.
Second-year head coach Chris Ray guided the Lady Tigers to the state tournament last season.
"I've sat and thought about it...first and foremost you worry about the health of your student-athletes and their well-being," Ray said. "I understand why they're doing it and it's something that has to be done for the betterment of the country. Me, on the other side, I'm OCD about organization and preparation. Not being able to practice and not being able to stay in that routine, basically just sitting on your hands and not doing anything, it's pretty stressful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.