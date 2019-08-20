Okay sweeps Lady Riders in volleyball

Okay defeated Hulbert in three sets Tuesday and handed the Lady Riders their second consecutive setback.
The Lady Mustangs defeated Hulbert, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19.
New Hulbert head coach Jordan Hill was pleased with the way his team finished.
"We lost, but we learned and got better," said Hill, who replaces Eric Romine, who left for a position in Owasso.
Amaris Keener led the Lady Riders with four kills, while both Callie Brave and Carli Carey followed with three.
Carey also led with four blocks and had two aces. Graycee Hubbard had two aces, Rylee Clinton ended with four assists, and Lilly Bowlin had three blocks.
"We can be as good as we want to be," Hill said. "These girls are fighters. If you're bought into them and they know you're going to invest them, they'll do anything for you. I'm excited about these girls."
Hulbert will be at the Salina Tournament beginning Thursday.
