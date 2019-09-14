Okemah overpowers Hulbert, 44-6

HULBERT - The Hulbert Riders lost to the 2A Okemah Panthers 44-6 in a home game where the difference was Okemah's defense.
The Panthers realized early on that they had the Riders offense out matched which showed again and again. They easily stopped the run resulting in total rushing yards of minus-17. This in turn made passing the ball nearly impossible for Hulbert's rotating quarterbacks Johnathan Jones and James Bruce. They broke through the offensive line to hurry the quarterbacks causing them to scramble to try to keep from being sacked.
The Okemah defense held Hulbert's offense to 105 total yards while the Panthers were able to put up 450 total yards with both teams having 43 total plays. This was despite the Riders' defense generating four key turnovers by recovering two fumbles and three interceptions.
"That's a very good team was just played," Hulbert head coach Scott Sapulpa said. "They got a couple of cats on that D-line that to be honest with ya we just couldn't block 'em. We started trying to go outside on 'em because they was tearing us up in the middle. Coaches have gotta do a better job coaching that's what it comes down to."
Johnathan Jones returned one of those interceptions all the way into the end zone in the second quarter scoring the only touchdown of the night. James Bruce intercepting the other two passes and with other notable defensive players being Donnie Girdner, Hunter Thomas, and Gavin Stauss each having key open field tackles which stopped touchdowns.`
"The defense played good," Sapulpa said. "We are still in the four man front, changed a few things. They are getting better, everybody is getting things better, and it is starting to show. We are cutting the mistakes down."
The Rider's struggled to say the least but looked more focused on both sides of the football. These first three games represent some of the toughest opponents Hulbert plays all year.
"I think our schedule is fixing to get a little easier than what we've been seeing," Sapulpa said. "I mean two of our three games we had Hominy and Okemah they're good, and Drumright isn't bad either, they had some good looking kids."
The Riders are traveling to play the Warriors in Ketchum next week with kickoff scheduled at 7 p.m.
