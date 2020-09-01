GUTHRIE, Oklahoma – The Kimes Ranch Jeans Oklahoma’s Richest, presented by American Hat Company, will be held at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie Oct. 16-18. Entries close on Sept. 30, and this roping event will have over $250,000 in payouts.
The main attraction for the weekend will be the celebrity match ropings. The reigning Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Tie-Down Roping World Champion Haven Meged will match PRCA’s current number one tie-down roper Shad Mayfield in a $5,000 winner-take-all match. These two elite ropers will battle it out on a 10-head average.
“We at Kimes Ranch feel extremely privileged to be able to champion new and visionary events like this one. Additionally, we applaud the advancement of the breakaway industry and any light we can shine on these talented women. Oklahoma’s Richest will no doubt be a premier event for exhibitors and spectators alike," said Lindsay Perraton, Kimes Ranch director of marketing.
With the explosion of breakaway roping over the last two years, organizers will recognize the talent the ladies have to offer for the same money, $5,000 winner-take-all. Nineteen-time Women’s Professional Rodeo Association World Champion Jackie Crawford will match the Fan Favorite. The Fan Favorite is being voted on through Oct. 1. The Fan Favorite pool started with a group of 10 females and each week, one is eliminated.
Schedules changed for the Prairie Circuit Finals, so at Oklahoma’s Richest, spectators will get to witness the first ever breakaway finals for the association. As an added bonus, they will get to cheer on the top 12 ladies from Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska as they battle it out for the inaugural circuit championship.
Throughout the weekend, there are other events happening as part of Oklahoma’s Richest payout. Breakaway ropers will have the opportunity to qualify for Jackie Crawford’s Rope for the Crown. Youth competitors can qualify for the annual Junior American and Tuf Coopers Junior World Championships.
This event is made for spectators. There will be vendors on-site and check out the Kimes Ranch Jeans Cantina After Party with live music and a Calcutta.
Visit "Rising Stars - Future Stars Calf Roping" on Facebook for more information.
