Tahlequah’s Brayden Northington did his part on the mound in a complete-game performance against Oktaha Thursday, but the Tigers couldn’t generate enough offense in a 2-1 setback on the first day of the Tiger/Zebra Classic in Pryor.

Northington allowed two earned runs on seven hits, struck out three and did not issue a walk. Both of Oktaha’s runs came on a two-run homer to left field in the sixth inning.

The Tigers had a scoring opportunity in the seventh when Levi Kelly doubled to center field with one out. Courtesy runner Aidan Mapps advanced to third on a Brycen Smith sacrifice fly before Brody Younger grounded out to end the contest.

The Tigers got their lone run on a two-out single to right field by Race Stopp, who brought across Mapps during the fourth inning.

Tahlequah, who dropped its second straight and fell to 3-6 overall under head coach Sam Nelson, finished with six hits, went down on strikes 11 times and left four runners on base. Dylan Leep had the only other extra-base hit with a second-inning double to left field.

Tyler Joice, Northington and Younger each singled once for the Tigers, who will play Poteau and Red Oak on Friday.

