Tahlequah’s Brayden Northington did his part on the mound in a complete-game performance against Oktaha Thursday, but the Tigers couldn’t generate enough offense in a 2-1 setback on the first day of the Tiger/Zebra Classic in Pryor.
Northington allowed two earned runs on seven hits, struck out three and did not issue a walk. Both of Oktaha’s runs came on a two-run homer to left field in the sixth inning.
The Tigers had a scoring opportunity in the seventh when Levi Kelly doubled to center field with one out. Courtesy runner Aidan Mapps advanced to third on a Brycen Smith sacrifice fly before Brody Younger grounded out to end the contest.
The Tigers got their lone run on a two-out single to right field by Race Stopp, who brought across Mapps during the fourth inning.
Tahlequah, who dropped its second straight and fell to 3-6 overall under head coach Sam Nelson, finished with six hits, went down on strikes 11 times and left four runners on base. Dylan Leep had the only other extra-base hit with a second-inning double to left field.
Tyler Joice, Northington and Younger each singled once for the Tigers, who will play Poteau and Red Oak on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.