The Hulbert Riders and Lady Riders traveled to play the Oktaha Tigers and Lady Tigers but both came up very short on the night. Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers powerful offence did not allow either Hulbert squads to get much going.
The Riders were defeated by the Tigers by a massive 45 points, falling 76-31. At halftime, the score of the contest was already getting very one sided and out of hand with the Tigers leading 37-12, and the scoring never really let up.
Nolan Edmundson of the Riders did everything in his power to keep the Riders competitive, but was shut down by the Tiger defence, ultimately putting up nine points. Aidan Carey put up six of his own and Ethan Chuculate had five.
On the Tigers' side of the Ball, three players accounted for the majority of the offensive power. Dillon Watson had a staggering 23 points, and Ethan Frazier was only one point behind with 22. Preston Holmes had 11.
The Lady Riders also could not topple the sheer offensive power of the Lady Tigers, falling 70-23. From the very beginning, the Lady Riders could not get their offence competitive, falling behind 25-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Corrie Davis and Sophie Shankle gave it their all on the night but, similarly to the boys' team, could not get over the momentum swing of the Lady Tigers. Davis wound up leading the Lady Riders with seven points, and Shankle was right behind with five.
The Lady Tigers had an abundance of offensive playmakers and shared the ball excellently. Collins put up 12 points, Pendly also put up 12 points, Walters had eight, Bunch had seven and Newman also had seven.
The Riders and Lady Riders travel to Central Sallisaw on Friday.
