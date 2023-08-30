Going into week one Sequoyah’s football team is ready for the challenges of the season.
In the past, the Indians were one of the younger teams in the area. But with a deeper senior class, SHS Head Coach Chad Hendricks thinks they can make an impact.
“We have some impact players with good leadership in our senior class that will bring game experience to the field this year,” Hendricks said in a past TDP interview.
The Indians will kick off their season on Friday, Sept. 1 against Muldrow. Last season the Indians were beaten by the Bulldogs 41-0 in opening day.
The Bulldogs opened the season on Friday, Aug. 24 with a 21-14 loss at Roland.
This season the Indians will be led by junior quarterback Jalen Handle.
“Jalen is a tremendous asset to the team,” Hendricks said.
This season’s home games are going to look a little different for the Indians. This season SHS will join the Tahlequah Tigers playing their games at Northeastern State’s Doc Wadley Stadium. This is due to the Indians doing work in their field right now.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept 1 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.