Things are starting to click for Tahlequah in slowpitch softball.
The Lady Tigers won two more games Monday and went over the .500 mark for the first time this season under head coach Chris Ray.
Tahlequah scorched Fort Gibson, 23-0, and followed with a 10-3 win over Wagoner to record its second and third straight wins.
The Class 6A No. 14 Lady Tigers, who were coming off Friday shutout wins over McAlester and 3A 14th-ranked Fairland, improved to 7-5.
Tahlequah wasted no time in establishing itself against Fort Gibson, ranked 13th in 5A. The Lady Tigers struck for 21 runs in the opening frame in a contest where they had 12 walks and nine hits.
Mia Allen and Hailey Enlow each had two hits to pace the offense, while Jayley Ray walked three times and both Kloie Vertz and Lexi Hannah had a pair of walks.
Vertz allowed just two hits to record the shutout win from the pitcher's circle. It was Vertz's third shutout of the season.
Mikah Vann, Loren Walker, Ray, Allen and Enlow had two hits apiece to spark the Lady Tigers against Wagoner. Enlow had a double and drove in a game-high three runs, while Vann and Charlea Cochran each knocked in a pair of runs. Hannah led THS with three runs scored, and Hannah, Jersey Retzloff, Cochran and Maddie Parish finished with one hit apiece. Retzloff, Ray and Walker each drove in one run.
Vertz gave up six hits over seven innings and issued three walks to pick up the win.
Tahlequah will return to action Tuesday when it visits Checotah in a 5 p.m. start. The Lady Tigers will close the week with five games on Friday at the Haskell Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.