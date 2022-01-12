ON A ROLL: Tigers enter Friday’s matchup against Skiatook with five straight wins

Tahlequah will try to string together its sixth straight win Friday when it hosts Skiatook in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Tigers, who are 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach Marcus Klingsick, were scheduled to play Tuesday, Jan. 11 against Pryor at the TMAC but the contest was postponed due to COVID issues.
Tahlequah, ranked 18th in the latest Class 6A rankings, defeated 5A 18th-ranked Claremore 44-34, in its last outing on Jan. 4 at the TMAC. Also during the win streak, the Tigers have defeated 5A No. 15 Grove, 59-41, on the road, and Glenpool (51-41), McAlester (88-57) and Sequoyah (60-45) at home. The stretch of wins is the longest in two seasons under Klingsick.
In the win over the Zebras, junior Cale Matlock, who went 7 of 8 from the free throw line, finished with a team-high 11 points. Junior Hayden Smith followed with nine points and went 5 for 7 from the foul line. The Tigers shot just 31.7 percent, but scored 23 points off 18 Claremore turnovers and limited the Zebras to 27.9 percent shooting.
Smith, who has missed two games due to injury, leads the Tigers in scoring at 14.6 points per game. Smith is shooting 58.1 percent overall and leads the team with 6.6 rebounds per contest. Smith poured in a career-high 27 points against McAlester and has been in double figures six times.
Braylon McDowell, Zeke Guerrero and Shaun Young have been Tahlequah’s top shooting options from the perimeter. The trio has combined for 34 3-pointers, led by McDowell’s 13 makes. McDowell follows Smith in scoring at 10.3 points per outing and is shooting 48.4 percent overall. McDowell has scored a season-high 17 points twice against McAlester and Little Axe and has been in double figures four times. Matlock is averaging 8.6 points, and Guerrero follows at seven points.
Senior point guard Tyler Joice leads the Tigers with 4.5 assists and has team highs in steals (21) and deflections (24). Joice had a season-high nine assists against McAlester, and posted eight against Grove.
Skiatook is 1-10 overall and 1-5 in the Metro Lakes Conference. The Bulldogs’ lone win came in overtime against Pryor (56-55) on Jan. 4. They have dropped three straight games.
Following Friday’s matchup with Skiatook, the Tigers will visit 5A No. 6 Collinsville Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Cardinals (10-2, 6-0) defeated the Tigers, 49-47, on Nov. 30.
