Tahlequah will try to maintain momentum Friday when it returns home to take on Glenpool in a 7 p.m. kick at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers, winners of three straight and who are inching closer to a playoff berth, have won their last two games by overcoming halftime deficits against Sapulpa and Claremore. They trailed Sapulpa, 14-0, at halftime and went on to win, 21-14. Last Week, they trailed 14-13 in the fourth quarter before defeating the Zebras by an identical 21-14 score.
Tahlequah will enter at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in District 5A-4 under head coach Brad Gilbert. Glenpool, coming off a 49-14 setback to top-ranked Collinsville, is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in 5A-4.
Winning on third and fourth downs has played a significant part in Tahlequah’s success over the previous two weeks. The Tigers converted 8 of 14 third downs and 2 of 3 fourth downs offensively against Claremore, while limiting the Zebras to a combined 4 of 9. In two weeks combined, Tahlequah is 14 of 27 on third and 4 of 5 on fourth offensively, while defensively it is limiting opponents to 6 of 16 on third and 1 of 4 on fourth.
“Over the last couple of weeks just third down conversions for us on both sides of the ball has been really good,” Gilbert said. “We’re getting off the field defensively on third down and we’re staying on the field offensively on third downs. We converted some key third and longs Thursday night. I think that’s important, and defensively, we came up with some key third and short stops. When you can do that in big games like that, it’s always going to be a positive.”
Another area where Tahlequah has held an edge over the last three weeks is in the turnover department. The Tigers have forced six turnovers, while giving the ball away just once during that stretch.
“That’s another category that’s extremely important,” Gilbert said. “We created two huge turnovers last week and didn’t have any on offense.”
Another factor Gilbert highlighted was positive plays on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve been on the plus side of those recently,” he said. “Within the coaching world you break it down depending on what side of the ball you’re on. If you’re on offense you want to gain more than three yards on first down, you want to gain half the yardage you need on second down, and then on third down you’ve got to convert. Those are positive plays, and we’ve been trending in the right direction on both sides of the ball.”
Leading the Tigers’ offense is senior quarterback Tyler Joice and senior running back Malik McMurtrey. Joice has thrown for 877 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s completing 57.7 percent of his passes and is second on the team with 269 rushing yards, and has an additional five scores. McMurtrey has rushed for 717 yards with six touchdowns and is averaging seven yards per carry.
Three different Tahlequah receivers — Race Stopp, Jacob Morrison and Cale Matlock — have more than 10 receptions and 100 yards. Stopp leads with 21 catches and 256 yards and has two touchdowns, Morrison has 16 receptions for 201 yards with a TD, and Matlock has 14 grabs for 170 yards with a team-high three receiving touchdowns.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Mason Watkins led the Tigers with eight total tackles against Claremore. Junior Josh Munoz followed with seven tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and sophomore Brayden Northington added six tackles. Senior defensive linemen Hunter Clay and Aidan Glynn both had a quarterback sack, defensive backs Dylan Leep and Coda Bunch each had one interception, and four different players had one pass breakup.
Glenpool’s wins have come against Skiatook, Durant, Claremore and Tulsa Memorial. The Warriors’ defense allowed 449 total yards of offense, 260 of which came on the ground, to Collinsville. The Glenpool offense produced 208 total yards.
“We go into another big game Friday against Glenpool,” Gilbert said. “They’re playing really well. [Coach Israel Maselera] has done a great job in really just a few months on the job. He took it over after spring ball and he’s done a tremendous job. Those kids are playing hard for him and they know exactly what they want to do. I can’t say enough about him, the staff, and the job they’re doing. They’ve got some guys that can make plays. It’s obviously a big game for us.”
The Warriors were led offensively last week by quarterback Reuger Tatum, running back Brayden Nelson and receiver Marcelo Esquivel-Pena. Tatum completed 12 of 22 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns and had one interception, Nelson rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries, and Esquivel-Pena had three receptions for 68 yards with a TD.
Tahlequah has won the last three matchups, including a 34-0 win last year in Glenpool.
