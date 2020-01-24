Jaxon Jones continued to scorch the nets on Friday and lifted Tahlequah to a 65-48 win over Broken Bow in the semifinals of the Catoosa Port City Tournament.
The Class 5A 10th-ranked Tigers, who improve to 11-4 and are on a season-best four-game winning streak, never trailed in the contest. They will face Tulsa Edison Prep in Saturday's championship game at 8:30 p.m.
Jones scored 17 points in the first quarter alone and connected on five 3-pointers as the Tigers jumped out to a 19-4 lead. He finished with a team-high 30 points and had seven makes from behind the 3-point arc. It's the fourth time this season that Jones has scored 30 or better. The senior guard and Northeastern State commit is averaging 27.4 points and has 31 3-pointers over the last five games.
"He's playing really good basketball right now, as is the whole team," Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said. "He's shooting the ball well, and overall as a team we're making good decisions, we're taking good shots, we're running good offense. Our defense has been super and it's been fun. I'm very proud of them."
The Tigers, who led 32-17 at halftime and 48-38 after three quarters, also received a career-high 19 points from Hunter Brinkley. Brinkley had 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.
"Hunter has figured out what we want out of him," Duane Jones said. "He's scoring real strong in the post and a lot of it is him figuring out where he needs to be to score. He's been a big plus for us."
Tanner Christian finished with eight points, Qua'shon Leathers and Tyler Joice each had three, and Hayden Smith ended with two.
"I think we're just getting better and better as a team," Duane Jones said. "We're seeing the success right now with what we're doing and they're really buying into it."
Broken Bow, ranked seventh in 4A, was led by a game-high 37 points from guard Josh Jones. Jones had nine of Broken Bow's 10 field goals in the second half and scored 24 of the Savages' 30 points.
Edison defeated Catoosa, 59-49, in Friday's other semifinal. The No. 4 Eagles are 11-2 on the season.
Tahlequah's last in-season tournament championship came in 2009 in the Tahlequah Invitational.
Lady Tigers win sixth straight, advance to championship game: Tahlequah extended its win streak to six games Friday with a 47-40 win over Bishop Kelley in the semifinals of the Catoosa Port City Tournament.
The Class 5A No. 7 Lady Tigers improve to 12-3 overall under head coach David Qualls and will face Tulsa Victory Christian in Saturday's championship game at 7 p.m. Victory Christian, ranked sixth in 4A and 11-3 overall, defeated Tulsa Edison Prep, 49-31, Friday afternoon in the other semifinal.
Kloe Bowin, Lydia McAlvain and Faith Springwater each finished in double figures to pace Tahlequah, who trailed 23-22 at halftime but outscored the Lady Comets 25-17 over the final 16 minutes.
"We're kinda surviving right now," Qualls said. "We did a better job of sticking to the game plan defensively in the second half. Their two top scorers had 15 points in the first half and in the second half we held them to five. We did a good job of taking the ball out of their hands and having others try to create and score. The girls just did a really good job defensively in the second half. We took the lead and held on to the lead."
Bowin, a Rogers State signee, led all scorers with 16 points, 12 of those in the second half. McAlvain had a pair of 3s and finished with 15, and Springwater followed with 11.
"Kloe really came on in the second half," Qualls said. "We wanted to try to get it inside against their matchup zone. Kloe stepped up and had some big baskets for us, and Faith stepped up and had some big baskets. Lydia had a great game and was big for us as well."
Tahlequah, winners in 11 of its last 12 games, went a perfect 14 of 14 from the free throw line, eight of its conversions coming in the fourth quarter. Over the last two games, the Lady Tigers are 25 of 26 from the foul line.
"That's something we've really improved on since the start of the season," Qualls said of the free throw shooting. "Early on we were shooting in the 60s and that's gone up a lot, especially over the last two games. You've got to make free throws to win close games and put teams away and we've done that."
