Even though Sequoyah High School’s fishing team gets the chance to fish the State Tournament at Tenkiller Lake not everyone on the team is happy about the home lake advantage.
“It is a lot more pressure having it here versus somewhere else,” said Zach Cooper. “In the back of our mind, we have a bunch of different places we know where to go vs other places where we don’t know as well. It makes you more frustrated because you don’t know what part of the lake to be at because there are so many different things that run through your mind. Another thing that stresses me out is the ‘home lake curse’ I have seen it where people have a good first day then fall apart.”
Cooper and Kobe Rider are one of two teams that qualified for the State Tournament from SHS. Cooper, Rider, and the other team of Carl Robbins and Logan Taulbee all wrapped up the regular season this weekend and are looking ahead to state.
While Cooper is not looking forward to fishing at Lake Tenkiller, Robbins likes the opportunity the familiar lake provides.
“I am kind of excited about it. I get to sleep in my bed for a tournament so that keeps me pretty excited,” said Robbins. “I don’t believe in the home lake curse, but just how tough Tenkiller has been.”
The season causes some tough fishing at Lake Tenkiller right now. The spawning season just ended and as the young fish continue to get older and move off the beds, they go to deeper waters. With the weather just warming up, Robbins says the fish are spread out all over the lake as they move from shallow to deep waters.
No matter how the fishing has been recently, head coach Shane Richardson is not concerned with how his team will perform.
“These guys have a lot of experience going out and practicing and nailing their patterns,” said Richardson. “I am condiment they are ready to go they know the lake. It will just be getting there at the right time and getting those bites. It is an equal playing field whether they’ve been to the lake or not. These guys have a lot of local knowledge but that doesn’t always equate to instant success, you still have to go out and work your patterns and see what it takes to catch the fish.”
The last tournament these teams competed in was at Lake Eufala and the double-header tournament produced some mixed results for the Indians.
Cooper and Rider got a big bit at the end of day one to take the first tournament. After catching a smaller limit earlier in the day, the duo changed from a crankbait to a spinner bait and landed an over-five-pound bass to finish in fifth place.
“We just got lucky we caught one right off the bat,” said Cooper. “We didn’t catch anything for two hours then found a school with a bunch of 13-inch fish. In the last 30 minutes we ran up the bank and caught that five-pounder and that was clutch. If we didn’t have that we would have gotten around 11. It was just luck that day.”
While day one was a success, the second Tournament was a mixed bag and the duo finished 24.
Robbins had to fix the tournament alone due to a scheduling conflict. Fishing by himself, he saw some struggles and finished in 23 in both tournaments.
Despite catching a limit, Robbins was unable to crack the leaderboard on the second day.
“The first day I had some big issues because my spots had nothing on them but sand bass,” said Robbins. “I ran over in the shoot and ended up scrounging up some fish. I lost two really big ones, but you can’t look back on it.”
Looking ahead to the State Tournament, the two teams have some work ahead of them, but Richardson thinks both teams have the pedigree to qualify for the National Tournament.
“We don’t want to look too far ahead. These guys are as good as anyone in the state at fishing,” said Richardson. “I am certainly confident with these guys I know how much work and effort they put into it. We will have as good of a shot as anybody.”
In the meantime practice rounds at Tenkiller are limited. forcing the Indians to practice elsewhere before the Tournament.
