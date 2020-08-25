ON POINT: Tahlequah claims third straight shutout win

Tahlequah senior pitcher Bailey Jones put together another stellar outing on Tuesday.
One day after tossing a perfect game in the Lady Tigers' 14-0 win over Tulsa Memorial, Jones threw a complete-game shutout on the road against McAlester as Tahlequah rolled to a 12-0 victory.
Jones allowed four hits, struck out six and did not issue a walk over five innings, and helped Tahlequah stay unbeaten in District 5A-4 play at 4-0. The Lady Tigers, who had 13 hits as a team, move to 8-6 overall under head coach Chris Ray.
"Bailey settled in after the first time through their lineup and pitched well, and we barreled up the ball hard," Ray said. "Once Bailey settled in and we figured out their approach, they really never threatened. We got some strikeouts here and there and they started to roll over some ground balls."
The shutout win is the third straight for Tahlequah, who defeated Memorial, 23-0, in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.
Over the last three games, Tahlequah had produced 49 runs and 51 hits. Pitchers Mikah Vann and Jones have allowed a combined seven hits over 15 innings while recording 21 strikeouts.
Against McAlester, junior Mia Allen paced the offense with three hits and was one of three players to drive in two runs, joining Jayley Ray and Jersey Retzloff. Hailey Enlow, Ray and Retzloff added two hits apiece. Allen doubled twice, while Charlea Cochran and Ray each doubled once.
The bottom four hitters of the Tahlequah lineup -- Ray, Retzloff, Paisley Qualls and Madi Matthews -- had five hits in 11 at-bats and drove in five runs.
"I put four kids at the bottom of the lineup that can really run and they produced for us," Ray said. "They were 5 for 11, scored six runs and had five RBIs. Anytime you can get that out of the bottom part of your order, you're pretty hard to beat."
Tahlequah took control early on with seven runs in the second inning. The Lady Tigers got their other five runs in the fourth.
In the second, Qualls, Lexi Hannah, Enlow and Ray each had RBI singles, and Allen drove in a pair of runs on a single to left field. Qualls brought across Cochran for the first run, and Ray closed the scoring on a base hit to right field to plate Allen.
Ray started the scoring in the fourth with an RBI double to center that scored Enlow, and Retzloff added a two-run single to center that brought home Cochran and Ray to make it 10-0.
The Lady Tigers return home Friday where they will take on Ada in a doubleheader with the opener set to begin at 4 p.m. Ada is also unbeaten in district play at 3-0 and is 7-4 overall.
