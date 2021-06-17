The Tahlequah High School girls’ basketball program will be making another appearance in the Tournament of Champions.
The prestigious tournament invites eight of the top teams in the state yearly each December in Tulsa.
The invite is the third for the program under head coach David Qualls. The Lady Tigers were scheduled to participate in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“It’s always an honor to be invited to it,” Qualls said. “Anytime you're asked, you feel obligated to say yes, just because it is so prestigious. It’s so well run by TPS [Tulsa Public Schools], and the competition is top notch. It’s basically like playing a state tournament, or even arguably better than a state tournament level of competition right in the middle of the season. It’s definitely an honor to be invited, and we’re excited to go.”
This year’s tournament takes place Dec. 27-29 at the BOK Center.
Tahlequah’s last appearance in the Tournament of Champions was in 2017 at the Mabee Center. The Lady Tigers won one of their three games with the win coming against Class 6A No. 1 Sand Springs, 59-53.
Qualls, named Metro Lakes Conference Coach of the Year in March, led Tahlequah to its first state championship game appearance in 20 years and surpassed the 100-win milestone in 2020-21.
The Lady Tigers, who will be returning four of their five starters and their entire bench in the upcoming season, won 16 of their final 17 games.
Starters returning include seniors Faith Springwater, Lydia McAlvain and Tatum Havens, and sophomore Kori Rainwater. Senior Lily Couch, senior Smalls Goudeau, senior Naida Rodriguez, junior Emily Morrison and sophomore Jadyn Buttery also return.
Joining Tahlequah in 2021 will be defending Class 6A state champion Norman, Bixby, Classen SAS, Holland Hall, Lincoln Christian, defending 2A state champion Howe and Seiling.
Kacey Fishinghawk scores eight points in OGBCA All-State game: Former Tahlequah standout guard Kacey Fishinghawk finished with eight points in the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State Game on June 5 at Mustang High School. The Large East suffered a 79-72 loss to the Large West.
Fishinghawk, who will attend East Central University after originally signing with Friends University, averaged 8.8 points for the Lady Tigers in her final season. The point guard shot 50.4 percent overall from the floor and 47.8 percent from 3-point territory.
“We’re proud of her and we’re glad she’s reaping the rewards of her outstanding career,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “Those games are fun to play and it just shows the kind of year and career she had at Tahlequah.”
Fishinghawk, a Metro Lakes Conference First Team selection, along with teammates Tatum Havens and Faith Springwater, will also participate in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Game in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.