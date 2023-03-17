The Keys’ golf program has tournaments every day next week, including the seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Thursday, March 23, “…and I don’t even get the seventh and eighth grade boys until Monday,” said Keys Golf Coach Dick Goss.
The Keys high school girls’ tournament will be Monday, March 20. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ tournament will be Tuesday, March 21. The high school boys’ tournament will be Wednesday, March 22, and the junior high boys’ tournament will be Thursday, March 23.
All the tournaments are Keys tournaments, and will be held at Cherokee Trails Golf Course.
Goss said he had five high school girls and 10 high school boys out for golf this season. The boys will be led by three returning seniors: Reed Trimble, Josiah Wolff, and Gabe Enlow, and one returning junior, Evan Harkreader.
Goss said the fifth member of the starting rotation will most likely be Chase Jones, a freshman who has been playing golf most of his life, and could possibly be the best of the five.
He said the girls’ team is very young. The Keys Lady Cougars include junior Chloee Barned, sophomores Kylie Forrest and Brixy Ziese, and freshmen Kenlee Comer and Abi Enlow.
“We’ll find out what we’ve got next week,” he said. “In our girls’ tournament Monday, we have Tahlequah, Sequoyah, Keys, Hulbert, Stilwell, Roland, and Sallisaw.”
He said the junior high girls’ tournament had some bigger schools, such as Tahlequah, Fort Gibson, and Hilldale.
“A lot of schools don’t have seventh- and eighth-grade golf like most of us smaller schools do,” said Goss.
He said the three senior boys – Enlow, Trimble, and Wolff, as well as the one junior, Harkreader – have been to the state tournament.
“So, we have a chance to be pretty good,” said Goss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.