There is a charitable organization in Hulbert dedicated to helping the youth of the area. The organization goes by the acronym ROHC, pronounced Rock, and stands for Reaching Our Hulbert Community.
This past Saturday, 16 of the 20 teams entered in the Annual Golf Tournament, braved the cold, and participated in a round of golf at Cherokee Springs Golf Course to raise money for ROHC.
The top three teams, as well as the individual with the longest drive, and the individual that landed closest to the pin, all received money and prizes. Almost all the money given out was donated back to ROHC, according to ROHC Secretary-Treasurer April Truitt, who also said ROHC netted more than $8,000 from the event.
Team Jake Pruitt, consisting of Russell Gardner, Jake Pruitt, Thomas Gardner, and Nick Pruitt took first place with a 49, utilizing the use of Mulligans. Team Drew Felts finished second, also with 49, and consisted of Bradley Presley, Drew Felts, Karl Ballard, and Derrick Stanley. Third place, at 51, went to Team Arvest, which included team members Christian Murillo, Blake Andrews, Hunter Lasiter, and Austin Martin.
Truitt said the mission statement for ROHC, which was established in 2009, is to empower the youth to make positive life choices and reduce substance abuse in the Hulbert community.
She said the golf tournament is something ROHC has been doing for the past three years to help fund their youth center, and some of the other projects they do, such as Angel Tree, After Prom Party, After Graduation Party, Summer Leadership Programs, and others.
Volunteers are always welcome at ROHC, and can call 918-414-5353, leave their information, and someone from ROHC will get with them with the information needed.
The main thing Truitt said volunteers do is every Saturday evening from 7-10 p.m., the youth center has students from grades seventh through twelfth.
"We always need volunteers to help us then," said Truitt.
