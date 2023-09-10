Going into the season Tahlequah softball’s Head Coach Chris Ray was expecting a lot out of his team. Over a month into the season and the Lady Tigers are living up to the expectations set by Ray.
After beating Metro Lakes Conference foe Durant both times this season, the Lady Tigers are looking to be a favorite to host districts.
“Typically we know that going into the season that districts will come down to us and Durant,” Ray said. “Now that we have beat them twice it puts us in good position. It sets you up for a home regional for playoffs.”
After playing against DHS, Ray commented that the Lady Tigers played their most complete game. A 5-0 win was brought about due to good defense, offense, and solid performance from starting pitcher Riley Dotson.
Going into the season, Dotson was expected to do a lot for the Lady Tigers. Over the last four starts Dotson has picked up four wins while shutting out her foes.
“I think she is getting more and more comfortable, she understands what it takes to win games,” Ray said. “She knows she doesn’t need to perfect, here lately she has been dialed in and hitting her spots well. This is what I envisioned out of her, I know what her skill set is and I am glad she is at that point.”
As just a sophomore, Dotson has been outplaying older pitches as one of the best pitchers in the area according to Ray.
“She is good enough to get us back to the state tournament if the defense plays well and the offense keeps getting runs,” Ray said. “She is one of the better pitchers in 5A. I think we have really just scratched the surface as far as potential, I think she can still progress and get better.”
Going into the season Ray expected a lot from Charlea Cochran and Dotson at the plate. While those two have had a more than solid season, the Lady Tigers’ meaty part of the lineup has been one of the most consistent hitters on the team.
Jersey Retzloff and Holli Carnes have come up time and time again out of the clean-up and five-hole.
“They have been doing a great job in the four and five-hole,” Ray said. “They both have that knack of getting a big hit with runners in scoring position or getting a hit to start an inning.”
While Ray is not necessarily surprised by the pair playing a big role during the season he knows that came from the work in the offseason.
Currently, the Lady Tigers’ duo are both on a five-game hitting streak. Over that span, Retzloff has three games with more than one hit.
“They have been working hard in practice and on the tees. When it comes to the playoffs hopefully we can keep those two hot,” Ray said.
So far the trio of Dotson, Retzloff, and Carnes has carried the Tigers to a 14-7-1 record. So far the Lady Tigers look to have a chance to make their sixth straight State Tournament.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, Sept. 14.
