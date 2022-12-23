Some people are blessed with the gift of gab. Others are cursed with it.
Elzy Miller belongs in the first category, and the crowds are blessed because of his gift. He is the public address announcer for almost all Tahlequah Tigers home football, volleyball, and basketball games.
Miller attended high school in Joplin, Missouri, where he played football for a couple of years, and ran track and cross country. He said he played a lot of baseball in the summer, but never on a school team. He graduated from Joplin High School in 1968, then attended School of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, for four years, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Engineering degree in 1972.
That summer he married Penny Headley of Malden, Missouri. Throughout the ensuing years, the couple had three children. The oldest, Heather, was a track and cross country athlete at Tahlequah High School, and played basketball for a couple of years. Shad was the next child. He was an All-State basketball player at Tahlequah, and did high jump and hurdles in track. Shad Miller still holds the THS record in the 110 hurdles. After high school, the younger Miller played four years of basketball at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and was an assistant basketball coach there for two more years before going overseas to play basketball for a couple of years.
Travis Miller was the baby of the family, said Elzy Miller. Travis is a fireman in Tahlequah and was a basketball player, as well.
"Travis was the first one of my kids to get married," said Miller. "He made me a grandpa with the first of his four kids."
Back to Elzy Miller, as a newlywed, he then attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where he got his master's degree. While attending ASU, Miller was a graduate assistant track and cross country coach, working with Guy Cotchell, working mostly with the distance and middle distance runners.
Miller took his first high school coaching job at Spokane, Missouri. From there he went to Southwest at Washburn, Missouri, then to Seneca, Missouri, and then in 1982 he came to Tahlequah as assistant boys and girls basketball coach, head cross country coach, and track coach.
Miller was the head boys' basketball coach for one year. He said he had a young bunch that year that had some pretty good talent. He named some of the players he had that season, including Kenny Barnes, Mike Skinner, Nathan Terrell, and Alvin Weaver, but said he just couldn't remember any more names off the top of his head.
After that season, Miller just coached track and cross country, which he still does. A couple of years after coming to Tahlequah, he was asked to teach driver's education, and has been there ever since, he said.
Miller said he didn't really remember when he started announcing the home game, or even how it came about.
"I was asked about doing that, and I said sure, and I've been doing that ever since as well. I love announcing, and I take pride in getting it right. I always have all my rosters ahead of time, making sure I have all the records of both teams, and I keep up with the Metro-Lakes Conference standings, too," said Miller.
About six years ago, a heart attack put Miller on the sidelines, and he made the decision at that time to get out of coaching full time, although he is still involved in it.
"I was a pretty aggressive coach. I liked to get up, I liked to work the officials. It was a lot of pressure, and when I had the heart attack, I decided it was time to step away from it," he said.
Miller was asked why, being 72 years old, and having had a heart attack, he kept doing what he does.
"I just like being around it, being around the game, the coaches and the kids. I love keeping stats and pulling up obscure stats that people probably aren't aware of," he said. "I still enjoy it. I've said next year would probably be my last. I want to go out on a good note.
"I've talked with Matt [Cloud, Tahlequah athletic director] about maybe trying to find someone who's been a part of the program, and knows what we do and how we do it, and would step in and continue with it. I want someone to take over the program who wants to do it. I don't want someone who just wants it for the job, or who wants it for the money, or someone from another sport who just wants to change," he said.
He said he really likes the people he works with. He said there is a special camaraderie between the coaches, they're always joking around, lots of laughter, and a special bond between the coaches.
"When I finally retire, I'm really going to miss that, and miss the coaches," he said. "But, even after I retire, I intend to still stay involved in some way, even if it's just being a track judge at home meets."
