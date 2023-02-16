All four Cherokee County high schools have had Senior Night, played their final regular-season game, and are preparing for the postseason.
Hulbert, Keys, and Sequoyah were all fortunate enough to host Districts this year. Hulbert will get the ball rolling when they host the Haskell Haymakers, Friday, Feb. 17. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys will play at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, Keys and Sequoyah will host their respective Districts. In both cases, girls games will start at 6 p.m., and the boys games will begin at 7:30 p.m. Keys will be hosting the Tulsa Central Braves, and Sequoyah will be hosting a more local team, the Westville Yellowjackets.
All teams will advance to Regionals, which is Feb. 23-25. Throughout Districts, Regionals, and Area, the format is double-elimination. Once a team has lost, it’s a long, hard haul to reach the State Playoffs. It’s not impossible, but close. One more loss along the way, and it’s goodbye time for that team.
Another thing that makes things harder for the schools is that often the boys and girls teams are separated after the first round or two. It doesn’t always happen, but when it does, the fan base is divided, with some following the girls, and others following the boys.
Each coach has been asked about the upcoming District games, and how their team matches up with the opponent.
Lady Riders playing some of best ball right now
The Hulbert Lady Riders have not played the Haskell Lady Haymakers this season, so there’s no head-to-head comparison.
Hulbert Head Coach Joseph McClure said the Haskell girls have won 14 games, and they like to run a full-court diamond press, they like to run the ball, and their best scorer is their point guard.
“They have some size and athleticism too,” said McClure. “I think we match up really well with them."
“If we can get out and play really fast, the way we want to play, I think this has the makings of a really solid ballgame,” he said.
The Lady Riders have several offensive threats. The starting lineup includes freshman Sadie Chambers, point guard, who is almost always good for at least 15 points, McClure said. The defensive specialist, per se, is Alyssa Fair.
“Alyssa will get in there and mix it up with their big girls, or will haunt their top scorer relentlessly. And, she’s also one of our top scorers,” said McClure.
McClure said Dillin Stilwell starts every game, and often goes unnoticed.
“Dillin is that teammate that’s always doing things to help the team,” he said. “If someone is out of position on the floor, she will direct them to where they should be."
“Dillin doesn’t score a lot of points, but she’s like a Field General on the floor,” he said. “She talks really well on both sides of the ball.”
The Lady Riders are going to try to put some full court pressure on Haskell, and mix it up with half-court press and half-court traps. McClure said when they get a defensive rebound, they’re going to try to push the ball up court and get some transition baskets.
Haskell utilizes the full court diamond press. The Lady Haymakers will deny the inbounds pass, then drop into a quick double team on the girl who gets the inbounds pass.
“They have a couple of six-foot girls who are pretty athletic,” said McClure. “One of them will deny the inbounds pass, and then they’ll quickly try to trap in the corners.”
He said usually Stilwell does the inbounds pass, or occasionally Fair, and the goal is to get the ball to Chambers or Brea Lamb. McClure said Lamb is a pretty solid player who can help the Lady Riders with ball handling, and is one of the team’s leading scorers. Last season, Gabby Cook was the primary ball handler, but this year has fallen into more of a scoring role.
“We’ve been trying to get Gabby to handle the ball more, but it’s a work in progress,” said McClure.
The fifth starter, and overall the team’s second leading scorer, is Sophie Shankle.
“We’re very excited to be hosting Districts,” said McClure. “The last time the Lady Riders won Districts was 2019.
“We want our fans to show up in force and make a lot of noise Friday,” he said. “Our gym can get really noisy, and if we can get it filled with Hulbert fans, I think it will really help us.
The Lady Riders and Haskell Lady Haymakers will tip off at 6 p.m.
Riders ready to avenge previous loss
The Haskell Haymakers are a good, athletic team, and they have a (6-5) post player who does it all, said Hulbert Coach Jordan Hill.
“We played them once this year in a tournament, and that kid hung 28 on us,” said Hill.
The Riders don’t intend for that to happen again.
“When we played them earlier, we were without two of our starters,” said Hill. “One was injured, and one was sick. Plus, there were two other kids who didn’t play much because they were in some trouble with me.”
Hill said he feels the Riders match up is much better now with Haskell than they did back then. The Riders’ game plan is to go out and play the best they can. Hill said the Riders got beat by 24 points by Warner, Feb. 10, while on Feb. 14 the Riders traveled to Warner and won by two.
“We’re playing some of our best ball right now, and all our kids are healthy,” he said.
He said the Riders’ starters include sophomore Tyler Simpson, (6-0), Tanner Vaughn, sophomore, (6-2), Cody Botts, (5-8) freshman, Adam Hinkle, (6-0) junior, and Kris Glenn, (6-2) senior.
He said another part-time starter, Aiden Longan, a (6-4) junior, is in a little bit of trouble with the coach, so Hill pulled him out of the starting lineup.
“Aiden will play quite a bit, though,” Hill said.
Some other players will play and help out at times including (6-4) freshman Duke Parker, 20, Jake Irizarry, a (6-0) junior who Hill said has really come along and scored some big points for them.
Nick Graham and Trevor Mullins are two other players who will help out. Hill said The Riders are predominately a man-to-man team, and they try to run the ball and use their speed to their advantage. Haskell is pretty much a mirror image, also running a man-defense, and pushing the ball when possible.
“I think this should be a great game,” said Hill.
The Riders and Haskell will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Eight is enough
The Keys Lady Cougars have just eight players, but they have shown several times this season that their eight was more than enough to defeat some bigger teams.
Tulsa Central is really athletic, Keys Coach Kruz Lynch said, and they play defense really well.
“We have to control the pace of the game,” said Lynch. “Play our style, and not allow them to speed us up.”
He said the way the Lady Cougars would have to do that was when Central got inside on them, the Keys’ girls would have to continue to play their style, get in their face, and try to create turnovers.
“We cannot let ourselves start playing their style,” said Lynch. “We have to stay within our strengths.”
He said at most spots Central has a little more size than the Lady Cougars. He said they have three players who do most of the scoring, and that’s who the Lady Cougars are going to try to key on.
Ashlyn Radomski, the only senior on the team, Bailey Davis, Kenlee Comer, Madison Hood, and Elizabeth Holland are the starters, but Jaylyn Callaway and Erica Ward will also play important minutes, and Jasmine Shaw can come in and give someone a breather. The most physical player, and the one who will most likely guard Central’s top scorer is Hood.
“Madison is fearless,” said Lynch. “She’ll get in there and mix it up with anyone.”
The Lady Cougars will tip off at Keys against Central, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m.
Keys Cougars will continue to do what they do
Keys Coach Greg Barnes said with at least seven Cougars capable of scoring at least one basket per game, other teams can’t prepare to stop two or three.
“We have three or four more who will step up and score if they try that,” said Barnes.
“We’re not going to try to do anything different,” he said. “I’m a firm believer in not doing something special that will win the game.
“It’s doing the ordinary things better than the other team that will win the game, if that makes sense,” he said.
“Central is really athletic. I think it’s pretty even. They like to play a little more chaotic than we do,” said Barnes.
The Cougars’ starting lineup of Garin Barnes, Trenton Nichols, Reed Trimble, Josiah Wolff, and Colton Combs will tip off against Central, Feb. 18, at Keys, at 7:30 p.m.
