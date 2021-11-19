The Northeastern State basketball teams will return to the road Saturday following home-opening wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The men (2-1) will visit Oklahoma Christian in a 5 p.m. start, while the women (2-1) will travel to Shawnee to face Oklahoma Baptist in a 2 p.m. tipoff.
Forward Emeka Obukwelu had a game-high 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the RiverHawks 96-60 win over Arlington Baptist Tuesday at the NSU Event Center. The University of Arkansas grad-transfer shot 12 of 17 overall and went 7 for 8 from the foul line. Through three games, Obukwelu is leading NSU with 20.7 points per game and nine rebounds per outing. He’s shooting 57.8 percent overall, 40 percent on five attempts from 3-point range, and has gone 8 of 10 from the free throw line.
Sophomore guard Christian Cook, coming off an 18-point effort Tuesday, is averaging 18 points and leads the RiverHawks with nine made 3-pointers. Cook is shooting 52.9 percent from behind the arc and is 52.5 percent overall.
Rashand Perkins is also averaging in double figures for NSU at 11.7 points per contest. Perkins has connected on 70.6 percent of his shot attempts and is 4 of 8 from 3-point territory.
The RiverHawks, who return to the NSU Event Center Friday, Nov. 26 when they play Haskell, defeated Mary, 80-70, in their season opener on Nov. 12 in MIAA/GAC Challenge. Their loss came against Northwestern Oklahoma, 66-58, the following day.
Oklahoma Christian enters Saturday’s matchup at 1-2. The Eagles defeated Champion Christian (Arkansas) 91-63 in their last outing Thursday, Nov. 18.
The NSU women have won their last two games, most recently defeating Bacone College, 89-33, Wednesday at the NSU Event Center behind Maleeah Langstaff’s double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Four players — Zaria Collins, Jessica Barrow, Maegan Lee and Langstaff — are averaging in double figures for NSU through three games. Collins, who did not play against Bacone, is averaging 14.5 points, Barrow follows at 14 points, Lee averages 12.7, and Langstaff is averaging 11.7 points to go along with a team-high 11 rebounds.
Oklahoma Baptist is winless at 0-2. OBU suffered a 62-50 overtime loss to Washburn on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the MIAA/GAC Challenge.
Saturday’s contest will be the first of five consecutive games away from the NSU Event Center for NSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.