Tahlequah moved one step closer to an in-season tournament championship after getting past Sand Springs, 63-55, Friday evening in the semifinal round of the Port City Classic at Verdigris High School.
The Class 5A third-ranked Lady Tigers, winners of four straight, move to 11-2 on the season. They have played eight games against ranked teams and won six of them. Sand Springs (6-6) went into the contest ranked 13th in 6A.
“It’s been good for us,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said of the difficult schedule. “I think we lead 5A in playing ranked teams. I still think this team can grow, and we still have a long way to go.”
Next up for Tahlequah is 4A No. 6 Verdigris in Saturday’s title game. The Lady Cardinals defeated Owasso, 44-30, in Friday’s other semifinal.
“Playing Verdigris on their home floor tomorrow will be tough,” Qualls said. “It will definitely be a challenge and we’ll have to be ready to go. They hang their hat on defense.”
Tatem Havens paced Tahlequah with 13 points. The junior guard scored eight points in a turnaround second quarter where the Lady Tigers outscored Sand Springs, 21-11, to take a 31-26 halftime lead. Havens had two baskets, including one of her three 3-pointers, and converted all three of her free throw attempts.
Smalls Goudeau, in her third game with THS since transferring from Sequoyah, finished with 11 points and also helped spark the Lady Tigers in the second where she buried a 3 and added five points. Kacey Fishinghawk, Lily Couch and Faith Springwater each had one field goal.
“It was a big second quarter for us,” Qualls said. “We got off to a pretty good start in the first quarter but got into foul trouble. The bench came in and played well and we went on a nice run.”
Lydia McAlain scored five of her 10 points in the third quarter as Tahlequah expanded its lead to 48-40. McAlvain knocked down a pair of 3s in the contest.
“Tatum, Smalls and Lydia were all big for us,” Qualls said. “They hit some timely shots. We played nine or 10 girls again and everybody did a pretty good job and did what they needed to do to win the game.”
Springwater finished with nine points for Tahlequah, while Kori Rainwater followed with seven. Fishinghawk closed with six points, and Couch added four.
Tahlequah boys stumble again: Tigers Tahlequah dropped its second straight game in two days Friday, suffering a 60-38 setback to Claremore at the Port City Classic at Tulsa Victory Christian School.
The Class 5A No. 18 Tigers fall to 5-8 overall under head coach Marcus Klingslick.
The 12th-ranked Zebras were ignited by Caison Hartloff’s game-high 20 points, while Drake Roark followed with 11 points, and Michael McHugh added 10 points.
Behind strong first quarters by McHugh and Hartloff, Claremore outscored the Tigers, 21-14, over the opening eight minutes. McHugh had eight points on three field goals and a pair of free throws, and Hartloff contributed with six points on three baskets.
Tahlequah senior guard Qua’shon Leathers, who led the Tigers with 12 points, connected on three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Trey Young and Tyler Joice each added a basket.
The Tigers were held to just three field goals and six points in the second quarter as the Zebras took a 31-20 halftime lead. Hayden Smith had two of Tahlequah’s baskets, while Claremore was led by Hartloff’s two field goals.
Hartloff scored 10 of his points during the third quarter as Claremore extended its lead to 47-33 going into the fourth. Hartloff had one of the Zebras’ three 3s and also had three other baskets and a free throw.
Smith, who ended with eight points, had two more field goals in the third for the Tigers, while Leathers, Young and Joice each knocked down a 3-pointer.
Tahlequah had another low offensive output over the final eight minutes as it was limited to two field goals - one each by Joice and Cale Matlock - and a free throw from Walker Scott.
Joice joined Smith with eight points, while Young followed with five and Scott closed with four.
The Tigers will wrap up tournament play Saturday in a 4 p.m. tipoff against Collinsville.
