ON TOP AGAIN: RiverHawks take down Pittsburg State for second time this season

It was a tale of two halves, but Northeastern State edged out Pittsburg State 60-54 Thursday night for a season sweep of the Gorillas.
The win for NSU is the first at Pitt State since 2001, with Dillon Bailey leading the RiverHawks in scoring for the first time this season with 15 points.
Behind a disastrous first half for the Gorillas where they were 4-for-28 from the field and limited to just 15 points, the RiverHawks took a 17 point halftime lead into the locker room.
The lead proved to be just enough for NSU as the Gorillas whittled away at their lead in the second half with an air raid of seven second-half three-pointers. Pitt State's seventh trey came with 13 seconds remaining to make it a 57-54 contest; it was the closest they got to NSU since the game's opening minute. A pair of free throws from Bailey put the game out of reach for the Gorillas.
Christian Cook was NSU's only other player in double-figures with 11 points. Rashad Perkins had nine off the bench, and Shakeil Bertrand had six points, three assists, and two blocks.
Emeka Obukwelu was limited to a season-low six points but led the team with seven rebounds.
The RiverHawks shot 47.8-percent (22-46) and were out-rebounded by two with 30 as a team. Northeastern State was called for a season-high 24 fouls, with the Gorillas being sent to the line 21 times.
Pitt State drops to 4-15 (3-10 MIAA) with the loss on Thursday.
Northeastern State improves to 10-9 (5-8 MIAA) and will head to Missouri Southern next to face the Lions on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
