The Class 3A, top-ranked Sequoyah Lady Indians were able to add another victory to their record after a triumphant 56-36 victory over No. 3 Adair Friday in Adair.
It's Sequoyah's second win of the season against Adair, with the first game ending in a nail-biting 47-46 victory for the Sequoyah Lady Indians.
"It was a very physical game," said Justin Brown, Sequoyah girls head coach. "I feel we played much better in the second half. Jaide Long was able to hit some really big shots for us and played very well."
Sequoyah improves to 10-1 on the season, and the win was the sixth against a team ranked in the top 10 from 6A, 4A, 3A, 2A and Class A.
The Lady Indians took complete command in the second half. With the game being tied 25-25 at halftime, the Lady Indians knew they would have to take their game up to the next level to pull away from the Lady Warriors. The Lady Indians then proceeded to outcore the Lady Warriors 20-7 in the third quarter and by a total of 31-11 in the second half.
Long was able to make four three-point shots, two of those coming during the third quarter to help bolster the strong second half performance. Alongside Long, Lexy Keys was able to put up 19 points, and Smalls Goudeau accounted for another nine points.
The Lady Indians got into a bit of foul trouble early, acquiring 13 in the first half, but were able to nearly cut that number in half for the second half, only committing seven fouls.
On the Lady Warriors side of the ball, Sophie Bagsby put up 12 points, Atleigh Branham was able to put eight, Grace Johnson was able to put up six, and Mia Bagsby put up four before fouling out early in the contest.
This game is a huge win for the Lady Indians and can definitely give the team a lot of momentum in the coming games against Keys and Okmulgee.
The second-ranked Sequoyah boys suffered a 65-58 loss to Adair, who is ranked 18th in 3A.
The Indians, who fall to 6-2 under head coach Jay Herrin, will be at Keys in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday.
