OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Sequoyah Lady Indians dug a hole they couldn't climb out of, Wednesday, in the first round of 3A State Playoffs, falling to the #2-ranked Perry Lady Maroons, 52-36.
The game, played in The Big House, the Jim Nordic Event Center at the OKC Fairgrounds, saw the Lady Indians fall behind 15-5 in the first quarter, and 29-9 by halftime.
Perry's 5-11 senior forward, Braylee Dale, was the impetus behind the Lady Maroons, as she finished the game with 23 points and nine rebounds. The Sequoyah girls couldn't match up with her size.
In the third quarter, the Lady Indians did their best, however, bringing the game back to within reach, outscoring Perry 19-11,, and cutting the gap to 40-28.
Dale took over again in the fourth, scoring most of Perry's 12 points, while the Lady Indians could only muster 8, ending the game, and the Lady Indians' season.
Sequoyah senior Harley Culie went out on a high note, leading the Lady Indians with 16 points and also grabbing five rebounds. Annaston Brown could not move without a Lady Maroon in her face, and finished with six points and six rebounds. Senior Kylie Marshall ended with six points as well.
"I thought the girls played really well, overall," Coach Justin Brown said. "Annaston had a hand in her face all day.
"For such a young, inexperienced team, we made it to the Big House, and that's good," he said.
"We have a bunch of good young players coming back. We'll just have to work over the off season and see what happens," he said.
