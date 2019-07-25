One last go

Alli Stayathome had one last opportunity to play a basketball game on the high school level Wednesday.
The former Tahlequah standout guard suited up as an alternate for the Large East team in the Oklahoma Coaches Association Girls Basketball All-State Game at the Mabee Center.
In 16 minutes of floor time, she scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers in the Large East’s 80-41 setback to the Large West.
Stayathome, who made two of three 3-point attempts and was 2 of 4 overall from the floor, also pulled down three rebounds and handed out two assists.
“She deserved to have this opportunity,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “She was a three-year starter for us and would have been a four-year starter if not for her injury. She contributed to our program right when she stepped foot on campus her freshman year. We knew her freshman year that she had a chance to be really good.”
Stayathome played a big part in helping lay down a foundation for the Tahlequah basketball program. She was the team’s second leading scorer as a sophomore when the Lady Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the Class 5A State Tournament.
She missed her entire junior year after suffering a torn ACL during the summer of 2017, but bounced back to average 9.8 points this past season and help lead Tahlequah to a 19-8 mark.
“Her injury was unfortunate for her and for the team we had that year,” Qualls said. “A lot of people think if Alli’s healthy that year we have a really good chance at winning a state championship. She came back her senior year better from it and had a really good year for us.”
The Metro Lakes Conference first team selection led the team in assists (115), steals (73) and shot a team-best 41.5 percent from 3-point territory. She averaged better than 10 points over her career, a stretch that saw Tahlequah go 48-29.
Stayathome’s basketball days don’t appear to be over yet as she plans to continue her career on the NAIA level at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.
Stayathome, the 10th All-State selection in school history, finished with a triple-double in Tahlequah’s 63-39 road win over Collinsville last season with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Sequoyah’s Jonia Walker scores four points: Former Lady Indians’ standout and future Northeastern State forward Jonia Walker contributed with four points Wednesday in the OCA Small School Girls Basketball All-State Game.
The Small East suffered a 62-54 loss to the Small West at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.
Walker averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and shot 53 percent overall for Sequoyah in her final season. She was a member of back-to-back Class 3A State Championship teams (2017 and 2018) and played under Hall of Fame head coach Larry Callison.
