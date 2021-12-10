Smalls Goudeau and Lydia McAlvain combined for 27 points to lift Class 6A No. 7 Tahlequah to a 51-36 win over 6A No. 18 Ponca City Friday in a semifinal round matchup of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 4-0 on the season, will face McAlester in Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m. It’s the first trip to the championship game for Tahlequah since 2017.
Tahlequah jumped out to an early 14-3 lead and never trailed in the contest. Tatum Havens and Jadyn Buttery connected on consecutive 3-pointers to highlight the fast start, while McAlvain added a pair of free throws and scored on a baseline drive.
“We got off to a great start those first two minutes, and that’s something we haven’t done as well the first couple of games,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We did a good job of coming out and being ready to play. It was a good quality victory.”
The Lady Tigers got another boost from their defense just like they had through the first three games.
“Again, I thought our defensive pressure caused some problems early, and even our half court defense was pretty good tonight against a good team,” Qualls said. “Tonight was good for us because a lot of our kids haven’t played deep into the second half this year.”
The Lady Tigers led by as many as 21 points in the first half after a steal and layup from Goudeau made it 31-10 with 2:28 remaining before halftime. Goudeau also knocked down a short jumper and had an offensive rebound and basket, highlighting a 9-0 run. The other three points came on a McAlvain 3-pointer from the right corner at the 3:20 mark.
Ponca City, led by Kyra Allison and Sarah Dingus with 10 points apiece, narrowed Tahlequah’s lead to 31-15 at halftime on a Ashlynn Fincher 3 and a Dingus inside score in the final two-plus minutes.
Faith Springwater put Tahlequah back up by 20 points (49-29) with a basket at the 5:02 mark of the fourth quarter, and the Lady Tigers took their largest lead, 51-29, on two Springwater free throws.
McAlvain had 10 of her game-high 14 points in the first half and had one of Tahlequah’s three 3s. She went 5 for 6 from the free throw line. Goudeau had eight of her 13 points during the first half.
“Smalls and Lydia were great for us tonight,” Qualls said. “I was proud of the way we played, but we still have ways to get better. We’re not a finished product, and we don’t want to be right now. We’re excited about the win, and we’re excited to compete for a championship.”
Havens and Buttery each closed with seven points, and Faith Springwater followed with six points.
McAlester, ranked sixth in 5A, defeated 6A No. 13 Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 58-51, in Thursday’s other semifinal. The Lady Buffaloes are 5-0 on the season. They opened the season with a 71-38 win over 3A No. 8 Hugo, and opened the CNB Tahlequah Invitational with a 46-35 win over Muskogee.
“McAlester’s a lot like us,” Qualls said. “They’re pretty well seasoned and have a lot of seniors with good guard play. They have two guards [Stevie Stinchcomb and Jayda Holiman] that are going to play at the next level, and they’re a state tournament team in 5A, in my opinion. They’ve been playing really well and we’re excited for the opportunity.”
