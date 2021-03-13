TULSA -- Tahlequah was in unfamiliar territory for much of Friday's Class 5A State Tournament semifinal against Piedmont at Tulsa Memorial High School.
Then the door opened to rare territory when it was all said and done.
The Lady Tigers had to scratch and claw until the very end and overcame a nine-point deficit to reach a destination they hadn't reached in 20 years.
Tahlequah scratched off Piedmont with a 42-37 win and put itself in Saturday's state championship game for the first time since 2001 and for just the third time in program history.
"I'm excited for our team, I'm excited for our girls, our school and our community," said Tahlequah head coach David Qualls. "Our team has worked really hard since we've been able to start back up, and it's been such a difficult season."
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 23-2 and won their 16th consecutive game, will meet up with Sapulpa for the second time this season Saturday at the Mabee Center in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
The Lady Tigers were clutch in moments when they had to be on Friday.
They converted their final eight free throws over the final 3:09, and took the lead for good at 38-37 when Tatum Havens calmy converted two free throws with just over a minute remaining.
Havens was also in the right place at the right time with 10 seconds left. The junior picked up a loose ball that eventually led to a pair of free throws by Smalls Goudeau that put Tahlequah up 40-37.
"I just knew it was close and we needed to get the ball back, and I was trying to do whatever I could to get that ball back," said Havens, who transferred from Ada during the summer.
"This is a really cool experience because my friends at Ada didn't get this experience and it's just really awesome to get to move in here and get to play with such a great team and just get this opportunity to go play in the state championship game."
"We hit some big free throws in the fourth quarter and that was massive for us," Qualls said. "We work on those situations in practice all the time in the two and three minute games we do and I thought it paid off for us tonight."
After Piedmont standout and University of Tulsa signee Delanie Crawford came up short on a 3-point attempt with time winding down, it was Lydia McAlvain's turn to be clutch. McAlvain hit both of free throw attempts with just over a second remaining for the game's final points.
"We kept our poise down the stretch, hit free throws and got some big stops," Qualls said. "Tatum Havens and Smalls Goudeau did a great job on Crawford and it was great team defense to go along with that."
Junior Faith Springwater, who finished with 10 points and was one of two Tahlequah players to land in double figures, was clutch as well.
Springwater had the Lady Tigers' lone field goal in the fourth quarter when she connected on a 3 from the left wing that put THS up 33-32 after Piedmont's Jillian Crawford knocked down a 3 to end the third.
Springwater then started the wave of free throws, knocking down both of her attempts at the 3:09 mark that gave the Lady Tigers a 36-34 advantage.
"There's not that much more we can ask for," Springwater said. "Tomorrow is the day. That's the day we've been wanting since Oct. 1. We've been putting in all this time, shooting after practice. I just felt like I had to step up tonight and knock down shots. I'm very proud of my team. We played hard and fought until the end."
Piedmont, the last state champion in 5A from 2019, took its final lead (37-36) on two free throws by Khloe Carr at the 1:46 mark. Piedmont's only field goal over the final eight minutes came on a Delanie Crawford basket.
The Lady Wildcats, paced by Delanie Crawford and Jillian Crawford with 10 points each, led the entire first half. They went up 9-2 on a 3-pointer from Paige Blanchard in the opening quarter, and extended their lead to 14-5 at the 6:17 mark of the second on an Ella Watkins basket.
McAlvain brought the Lady Tigers even for the first time when she had a basket at the 5:43 point of the third quarter that made it 23-23, and Tahlequah's first lead came on a turnaround jumper inside the paint by freshman forward Kori Rainwater.
Rainwater, who had a team-high 11 points, added a basket and free throw less than a minute later to push Tahlequah's lead to 28-23.
"We've been resilient all year and we had to be tonight," Qualls said. "We knew we had to play good team defense to have a chance tonight, and we did that."
McAlvain finished with seven points, Havens added five, and both Smalls Goudeau and Lily Couch had four.
Sapulpa eliminated El Reno, 73-55, in Friday's other semifinal. Sapulpa (18-3) handed Tahlequah its last loss, defeating the Lady Tigers, 67-42, in the championship game of the Skiatook Invitational on Jan. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.