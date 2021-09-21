Tahlequah moved closer to a district championship Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers, behind another strong outing from junior pitcher Mikah Vann and an offense that came to life in the fourth and fifth innings, defeated McAlester, 11-1, on senior night in Tahlequah.
Tahlequah, who secured its position to host a Class 5A East Regional Tournament after Durant swept Shawnee in a doubleheader Tuesday, can claim a District 5A-4 championship with a win at Shawnee Wednesday. Tuesday's win was the fourth straight for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 18-7 overall and 8-1 in district play.
The win comes a day after the Lady Tigers defeated Glenpool, 9-1.
"We started the week...I told the kids we've got three items on the list that we need to check off," Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. "When we beat Glenpool, we completed stage one and I told them you can check that off the list. I did the same after tonight. That's kind of been our motto this week. The focal point has been taking it one day at a time. We knew after we split with Durant and won the tiebreaker that we needed to just go win games, regardless of how bad we win, and we would win a district title."
After struggling to get anything going with the bats through the first three innings on Tuesday, Tahlequah got help from the middle of the lineup in the fourth. Senior first baseman Hailey Enlow tripled to left-center field to set the stage, Jadyn Buttery followed with an RBI double down the left field line, Vann singled, and senior Mia Allen delivered a two-run double to left to give the Lady Tigers a 3-0 edge and all they would need.
"We made an adjustment in the box," Ray said. "We moved everybody up in the box to try and hit that pitch before it broke. We were swinging over pitches the first three innings. We made the adjustment to be aggressive and look for that first pitch strike. Once we made those adjustments we hit the ball extremely hard."
The Lady Tigers piled on in the fifth with eight more runs to close the contest. They collected seven of their 12 hits in the inning, including five straight from Enlow, Buttery, Vann, Allen and Jersey Retzloff. Senior Lexi Hannah had a pair of singles in the inning and scored the game-deciding run.
Five different Tahlequah players -- Hannah, Enlow, Buttery, Vann and Allen -- finished with two hits.
Vann picked up the win to improve to 13-4 on the season. She allowed one earned run over five innings, recorded six strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Tahlequah seniors who were honored following the game were Hannah, Enlow, Allen, Kloie Vertz and Skyla Wilson. It's a group that has won 85 games in their four years and will be trying to reach the Class 5A State Tournament for a fourth year.
"That's been a pretty consistent group," Ray said. "They don't miss...they miss very, very few practices. They do a great job of leading by example, and they've accepted the culture here."
Shawnee will go into Wednesday's contest at 8-8 overall and 4-4 in 5A-4. Tahlequah defeated Shawnee, 12-2, in the first meeting on Sept. 2 in Tahlequah.
"Now we've got to go on the road over there and just find a way to get Shawnee beat, and win a district title for the first time since I've been here," Ray said. "We're playing pretty good and doing things right. We're not making any mistakes in the field, Mikah is pitching it good, and we're getting timely hits when we need it."
Tahlequah's last district championship came in 2013 under former head coach Matt Cloud.
