Online tools help to identify birds

Cool mornings, with rich dew and gentle northern breezes, are the first real signs that the hot Oklahoma summer is beginning to yield to the inevitable changing of seasonal guard.
The days that lie ahead are filled with the great southern migrations, the intensity of rut, and frantic storing of this year's harvest before the cold days of winter set in. As one takes to the field this season, they may find themselves hearing a buzz, a chirp, or a distant drumming while sitting in their tree stand. They may even catch a glimpse of a brightly colored bird hopping around while glassing for that hit list whitetail and they ask themselves, "What is that?"
They might be thinking they don't want to carry some heavy field guide while trekking to their favorite tree stand, but their phone is all they will need.
Bird identification apps for smart phones are a dime a dozen, including Merlin, Audubon Bird Guide, BirdNET, and iNaturalist.
Merlin is produced by the Cornell lab of Ornithology and powered by eBird, the world's largest database of bird sightings, sounds, and photos.
Merlin allows users to explore the ornithological world in four ways. First, by answering a few simple questions about the observed bird, including the date and location of the sighting, and the bird's main colors, body size, and the activity. Merlin then filters answers and pulls results that best match.
The next option within Merlin is Photo ID. Simply upload a photo and Merlin will provide a list of possible matches. One great thing about this feature is it works completely offline. Merlin also has the ability to take sound recordings and identify who's singing in real time. Birds can also be explored by each region.
The next app is from the National Audubon Society and is simply called the "Audubon Bird Guide." It is jam packed with all kinds of features.
Users can identify birds, learn characteristics, keep track of sightings, and explore what other birds could be spotted nearby. This is a complete pocket field guide to the 800-plus species of birds in North America; users get to see high-quality photos, field guide style drawings, range maps, and hear the songs and calls at their fingertips. The app also gives users the ability to log their data to eBird.
BirdNET is another research application coming out of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
This citizen science platform uses a phone's internal microphone to record bird songs, and then helps identify what is in the recording. This is done by artificial intelligence that is continually analyzing the bioacoustics of birds and can identify approximately 3,000 of the most common birds in North America and Europe.
Lastly, iNaturalist is unique to this group of apps because it is more of social media style app that allows its users to learn and share biodiversity information.
This isn't just for bird identification, as it allows users to identify plants, insects, animals, and even fungi, with picture suggestions, and then logs the data to create a list of the observations. Users can even look to see if anyone in your area has reported a sighting.
Users can also join groups to add sightings to ongoing biodiversity projects to help better understand the distribution across the landscape.
