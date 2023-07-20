When Northeastern State softball’s head coach told his family he would be stepping away from the program there was a mixed reaction.
Davis’ 18-year-old son was excited that his dad was going to be able to watch his senior season. While his oldest was excited, Davis’ youngest had a different reaction.
“It was mixed, everybody saw it a little different,” said Davis. “My 10-year-old’s reaction was ‘So I can’t go to the locker room and be a part of the team anymore.’ But from a personal side, they were very supportive and excited that they wouldn’t have to wonder what state dad was in.”
After spending 11 seasons with the RiverHawks, Davis is moving on to pursue a business career. At the time of publication, his new position is not public knowledge.
While moving on from athletics after nearly 30 years is no easy task, Davis decided that it was time to spend more time with his family.
“It is about family for me, I am going to pursue an opportunity that is going to let me spend more time with my wife and kids,” said Davis. “I told my team that the first thing you do is look for mom and dad in the stands and it is time for my kids to see dad in the stands. That is the No. 1 reason why I am stepping away.”
This opportunity was not expected by NSU or even Davis himself. After the RiverHawks finished last season with just the fourth 30-win season in program history, Davis was getting ready to make a run before his plans quickly changed.
Davis admitted his new business venture came out of nowhere.
“It honestly happened naturally and really quickly over the last two or three weeks, really the ball started rolling and the timing made everything fall into place perfectly,” said Davis. “I was ready to start year 12 but the opportunity was too good family-wise and finically.”
One of the most shocked groups of people had to have been the NSU softball players. Despite being shocked by the news, the RiverHawks understood the decision.
“Oh my goodness it was so hard, pretty emotional,” said Davis. “We have seven seniors that will be here next year. This was such an amazing group, they all understood why, they love my family as much as I do. They were completely supportive, there was no ill-will.”
Even though Davis knows he will miss the game, the memories he has stay fresh in his mind.
“Every group has been different, they have all been special,” said Davis. “My highlight every day was coming into work and spending the day with these kids. I always tell all of the recruits that we can win and we can lose but the relationships truly matter. I can remember a bunch of wins and losses but the things I remember most are the bus rides and the team dinners.”
Despite stepping away from the game at the moment, Davis will not count out the chance to return to a collegiate softball field.
“I don’t know, five years from now I may come back when my kids graduate high school. That door is still open, but I am at peace with it and am looking forward to the next chapter,” said Davis. “I know as opening day gets close I am going to have that want and I will miss it wishing I was there. I was selfish for 25 years chasing my dreams and it is time to put my kids first.”
Davis finishes his NSU career with a record of 286-214-1. Overall as a college coach, Davis holds a record of 351-316-1, while holding a record of 127-78 as a high school coach.
At this time NSU has not announced a replacement for Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.