The Hulbert Riders have taken advantage of having a week off after their week one loss at Caney Valley.
Hulbert was hit hard with COVID-19 and was unable to start practicing until Aug. 24. The two weeks leading up to their game in Afton this Friday has been the longest the Riders have been able to practice consistently.
The Afton Eagles enter the contest with an 0-1 record after a 14-32 loss to Colcord.
Hulbert looks to find some rhythm offensively after managing only 17 yards of total offense. Senior Jacob Beall had his first game as the primary ball carrier managing only three yards on five carries.
Hulbert will have their hands full with Eli Carr. The Afton senior plays both sides of the ball at center and nose guard. Carr is a 5-foot-10 260 pound powerhouse that can squat over 600 pounds.
Depth and conditioning is also an issue for Hulbert. The Riders only suited up 21 players in week one. Head coach Scott Sapulpa looked at the two week break as an opportunity to work on conditioning in order to prepare his team to play both sides of the ball.
"We didn't block well. It seemed like we were gassed after the first quarter," said Sapulpa after the loss to Caney Valley.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
