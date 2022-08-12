As the new school session looms nearer and nearer, athletic teams are unofficially preparing for their upcoming seasons. Thoughts immediately shift to the local high schools, such as Tahlequah, Hulbert, Keys, and Sequoyah, as well as college teams, such as NSU, OSU, OU, and Arkansas.
There is another element to be considered, however, that of the Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools (ORES). The Cherokee County ORES schools include, alphabetically, the Briggs Braves, Grand View Chargers, Lowrey Lions, Norwood Hornets, Peggs Panthers, Shady Grove Wildcats, Tenkiller Warriors, and Woodall Wildcats. When considering each school normally participates in the same three sports as the high school teams: football, fastpitch softball, and cross country, that means up to 24 teams, each consisting of at least 10-12 players, often more, equals more than 250 young athletes being physically active this fall instead of the all too often lost-in-the-fog, cell phone eyes-glazed-over daze.
Many of those K-8 athletes go on to become Tahlequah Tigers, Sequoyah Indians, Keys Cougars, or Hulbert Riders.
All too often, the rural schools are overlooked in the grand scheme of things, so maybe this will bring a little attention where attention is due.
PART ONE: LOWREY AND SHADY GROVE
The Lowrey Lions have abandoned football, recently, but are active in cross country and softball. Coach Shane Morrison is starting his tenth year as coach at Lowrey, and pretty much coaches everything. He said he took one boy, Braylon Johnson, a sixth grader, to the ORES state meet in Shawnee, and Johnson finished 16th.
"I think we took four or five boys to the state meet last year, and lost just one," Morrison said. "Johnson will be back, and I look for him to do even better this year.
"Besides the state meet, we usually participate in the Cherokee County Meet, at Lake Tenkiller," he said, "and if enough are interested, we try to go to some others.
"It's a struggle to try to get kids to do it anymore," he said. On that note, during a previous conversation with another Lowrey school official, the comment was made, "We don't have football anymore. The kids decided they didn't want to play football anymore."
Morrison said he had four girls in cross country last year, but he would have to wait until school starts in mid-August to see what he'll have this year. "I'm not sure if we'll have enough kids to score any team points," he said, alluding to the five-member requirement to count as a team, "but I have two or three I hope to take as individual runners."
The softball Lady Lions had a good season last fall, Morrison said, and although they graduated three core players, he still had a good bunch of younger players.
"We were basically fifth and eighth graders, trying to make one team," he said, "and by the end of the year, we even had a fourth grader playing up on our 7-8 grade team.
"Last year, we didn't play any fifth and sixth grade games because the sixth graders all got sent home because of COVID," Morrison said, "and for two weeks they weren't there, and the season was nearly over by then."
He said the Lady Lions usually play other ORES schools close in size to Lowrey, such as Shady Grove, Norwood, and Peggs, then fills in the rest of the schedule with schools such as Leach, Moseley, and Peavine, and is trying to get Oaks and a couple others on the schedule, as well.
"I think I've got a good group of athletes, softball-wise," Morrison said, "but they're going to be mostly sixth graders.
"I have a good little pitcher, a sixth grader, if she's still here this year will really help us," he concluded. "I really think we're going to be pretty good."
The Shady Grove Wildcats: don't play football, and softball is pretty much a year-to-year thing, according to Coach Scott Owens. But they take their cross country very seriously.
"We took 15 boys to the state meet last year," Owens said, "including 2-3 first and second graders who wanted to run, so I let them.
"Of course, only the top five count as team scores," he said.
The Tigers finished third in the state as a team, while three individuals finished in the top 20 individuals.
"Brayden Rodriguez finished second, individually," Owens said, "and two other kids finished 11th and 16th, respectively.
"I think there were about 150 or so kids running, so I think we did pretty well," he said. "We lost four to graduation, two to Sequoyah, and two to Hulbert.
"With the kids coming back, I think we should be pretty good," he continued. "Last year, we didn't have enough girls to take a team to state, but we're hoping we can get a couple more this year.
"I did take one kindergarten girl last year, ran her as a third grader, and she didn't do bad," he said.
As for coaching cross country, Owens said his method is to impress on the kids that they're only running against themselves, first, then to work to better their times slowly, not all at once.
"Last year, I had some kids who said they wanted to run, but they just couldn't run that mile-and-a-half," he said. "So, I started them off on shorter runs, then gradually increased them until the kids were doing the full run. Then we started working on times.
"It's amazing to watch them come along, improving all the time," he said. "I took one kid last year who finished 102nd, but that's what I wanted him to do, stay in there and finish."
The Tigers compete in the Tenkiller meet, held at Cherokee Landing on Lake Tenkiller, and the Maryetta meet in Stilwell, as well as the state meet in Shawnee.
"Tahlequah usually has a K-6 meet, and I usually take my younger runners there," Owens said.
There are a few younger girls who want to run, he said, so a Lady Tigers' cross country team may be in the making.
As for softball, Owens said he won't know anything until school in a few weeks. "Hopefully, we'll have enough to have a team," he said.
Owens is assisted by Alan Schmitt.
