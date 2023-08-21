NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma released its finalized 2023-24 men's golf schedule on Friday.
The Sooners will compete in 11 regular season events – five in the fall and six in the spring. The schedule is slated to be one of the toughest in the country again after Oklahoma has secured a top-15 strength of schedule in each of the last five seasons.
Head coach Ryan Hybl's team opens the season at the Valero Texas Collegiate at TPC San Antonio, Sept. 9-11. The field features 10 teams that made NCAA Regionals in 2023, and the individual winner will receive an exemption into the 2024 Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour.
Oklahoma then heads to the Pacific Northwest for the Husky Invitational, Sept. 18-19, at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Wash.
The team's Texas swing opens Oct. 2-3 at the Ben Hogan Invitational at Shady Oaks Country Club in Fort Worth before heading to Humble, Texas, for the Big 12 Match Play Championship, Oct. 9-11. The Sooners set a Big 12 record at the 2022 match play championship when they finished the week with a hole differential of plus-76 en route to a runner-up finish.
The Sooners are slated to wrap up the fall slate at the Ka'anapali Classic, Oct. 26-28, in Maui, Hawaii, where Oklahoma has won back-to-back team titles.
Following the winter break, the Sooners return to action Feb. 25-27 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas against one of the best fields annually in college golf.
Hybl's squad heads to San Diego, Calif., and Pauma Valley Country Club for the Pauma Valley Invitational, March 18-19.
An East Coast trek meets the Sooners as they compete in the Valspar Collegiate Championship at Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Fla., March 25-26, and the 3M Augusta Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., April 6-7, leading up to the 2024 Masters Tournament. By virtue of their participation in the Invitational, the Sooners will be able to walk Augusta National Golf Club during one of The Masters practice rounds.
The regular season finale is scheduled for April 12-13, where OU tees off in The Thunderbird at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix.
In its final season as a Big 12 member, Oklahoma will look to win its third straight Big 12 championship with the 2024 tournament hosted at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas, April 22-24. NCAA Regionals are set for May 13-15, and the NCAA Championship makes its debut at Omni La Costa – Champions Course, May 24-29 in San Diego.
Oklahoma returns four members of its lineup from the 2023 NCAA Championship, including All-Americans Ben Lorenz and Drew Goodman, who will be paired with All-Big 12 selection Jase Summy and proven veteran Stephen Campbell Jr. Five other returners saw considerable action last season, including Jake Holbrook, who joined the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw and Collin Morikawa by winning the Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship in July. A freshman trio of PJ Maybank, Ryder Cowan and Connor Henry comprise one of the nation's top freshman classes to complete the OU roster.
Hybl enters his 15th season at the helm of the Oklahoma program and is joined by new Associate Head Coach and Director of Performance Jonathan Moore. The Sooners have enjoyed the most successful stretch in program history under Hybl, winning the 2017 NCAA Championship, three Big 12 titles, appearing in 12 consecutive NCAA Championships and setting the 13 best single-season scoring averages in program history.
