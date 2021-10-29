OU football: Backfield chemistry settling between Brooks, Gray as season continues

Coming into the season, Lincoln Riley was challenged with how to properly use his top-two running backs.
It’s Eric Gray’s first year in Riley’s offense, and while Kennedy Brooks has been in Norman since 2017, he sat out last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Gray was the backfield starter through the early part of the season, and he was also the featured running back. In the Sooners’ first four games, Gray averaged nearly 13 touches per game compared to 10 for Kennedy Brooks.
But there’s been a backfield flip in recent weeks.
Since the Kansas State game, Brooks has been the featured running back. He’s recorded 84 rushing attempts in that four game span, compared to 17 for Eric Gray.
“They’ve both had roles in games where they were the feature guy, they both had roles in games where they weren’t,” Riley said Thursday. “They’ve been both consistently productive.”
The change makes sense. Brooks has been more effective as a runner, averaging 6.24 yards per carry, which ranks 20th nationally.
He’s really caught fire the last four weeks. He’s averaged 137 rushing yards per game in that span and scored six times, including the game winner against Texas.
“Kennedy’s gotten better and better as the year’s went on,” Riley said.
While Brooks has been great as a runner, he hasn’t really been involved in the passing game during his OU tenure. On the season, he’s caught four passes for 15 yards.
That’s where Gray comes in.
Gray’s been fine as a runner, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, but he’s really made an impact as a pass catcher, particularly in this most recent stretch.
In the first four games, Gray caught seven passes for 74 yards. Since then, he’s caught eight passes on 13 targets for 100 yards.
It’s a role Gray excelled in at Tennessee, and he’s continued that in Norman.
“Eric has really settled well into our offense,” Riley said. “I think we’re learning more and more how to use him, where he fits. He’s becoming more well-rounded in all we’re doing. Definitely want to continue to get him really involved, because he’s played well for us. Obviously, [he] played well enough to be the starter early in the year, but I think he’s playing better right now than he was and is more in sync with our guys.”
Riley’s also been willing to put them both on the field at the same time.
During the fourth quarter against Kansas, Riley had both running backs in the shotgun alongside Caleb Williams, who faked the handoff to Brooks before finding Gray on a short pass that gained 23 yards. Brooks later scored on a goal line carry on the next play, giving the Sooners a 21-17 lead.
It was an example of how both players will be used moving forward, with Brooks as the between-the-tackles runner and Gray as a pass catcher out of the backfield.
“I love the 1-2 punch there,” Riley said. “I feel great about those guys. I would imagine we’re going to obviously use those guys a lot coming down the homestretch here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.