TULSA -- Tahlequah came up short in its bid for the program's first state championship Saturday in a 58-49 setback to Sapulpa at the Mabee Center.
Sapulpa, paced by Temira Poindexter, Stailee Heard and Alexis Lewis, captured its fifth state title and closed its season with a 19-3 overall record.
The Lady Tigers, who were making their third state championship game appearance and the first since 2001, finished with a 23-3 overall record under head coach David Qualls. They won 16 of their last 17 games.
"[Sapulpa] is one of the best teams in the state regardless of class," Qualls said. "We knew that coming in. We knew they were talented. We knew they were big and athletic, and we knew they had two stars, two high end Division I prospects."
Tahlequah led just once in the contest after junior guard Smalls Goudeau had a steal and layup at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter. It capped a 6-0 run that was also started by Goudeau on a basket that closed the first quarter.
"We fought back, took the lead in the second quarter," Qualls said. "But we had some bad turnovers that led to layups that stretched the lead back the other way."
Sapulpa, who jumped out to a 9-2 lead and led by as many as 11 points in the first half, went up 47-31 with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter on an inside score by Lewis. The Chieftains took their largest lead (52-34) on a basket and free throw by Heard to open the scoring in the fourth quarter.
"We knew we had an uphill battle and they kind of jumped out on us early," Qualls said. "They had some role players that hit shots for them early, and that was kind of our gameplan."
Tahlequah, who received 10 points each from Lydia McAlvain and Tatum Havens, went on a 7-0 run and narrowed the gap to 54-45 with 3:11 left after a Goudeau basket. Havens buried a 3 prior to Goudeau's score, and McAlvain started the run with a pair of free throws.
Havens, who shot 4 of 10 overall and connected on two of Tahlequah's four 3-pointers, scored off a McAlvain assist at the 5:19 point of the third quarter to get the Lady Tigers to within 38-31.
"I'm happy with the effort we played with," Qualls said. "It was just one of those nights where you needed more shots to fall, and we just didn't have that."
The Lady Tigers were well below their season averages in shooting. They shot 37.5 percent overall and 23.5 percent from 3-point territory.
Poindexter, a University of Tulsa commit, finished with a game-high 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Heard, who has received offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Eastern Michigan, had 14 points, and Lewis closed with 10. Sapulpa shot 44.9 percent overall and had 19 free throw attempts to Tahlequah's 11.
Sapulpa outrebounded Tahlequah, 39-25, and had 19 second-chance points.
"We needed more shots to fall against a really good basketball team, and we needed to rebound better," Qualls said. "You've got to give them credit. They're a really good basketball team."
The Lady Tigers had 17 points from their bench. Goudeau added nine points, while both Kori Rainwater and Lily Couch had six. Senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk and junior forward Faith Springwater had three points each, and Jadyn Buttery finished with two.
"We told the girls there's 486 schools in Oklahoma, and 14 get to go home with hardware at the end of the year, and we're one of them," Qualls said. "That puts us in an elite class, puts us in a special group. We fought hard to get here. We had to go through the west side of the state...El Reno, Carl Albert, Piedmont. We gave ourselves a shot, we just couldn't make enough shots toward the end of the game. I couldn't be more proud of this group with how they stayed on course all season long. Their goal was to get here and play in this game, and that's what we did."
It's the end of an era for Fishinghawk, who will continue her basketball career at Friends University. Fishinghawk, who had a 19-point outing against El Reno in the area championship game and followed with 16 against Carl Albert to open the state tournament, was limited to one 3-pointer over her final two games after knocking down a combined nine in the previous two games.
"Kacey's a three-year starter and has been in the state tournament three years," Qualls said. "She's come a long way as a player that last four seasons. We couldn't have asked for a better senior leader this year. She brought it every day in practice and gave her all in the game. She's one of the best shooters I've ever coached."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.