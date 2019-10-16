The Tahlequah Outlaws Special Olympics team attended the Area 3 bowling tournament in Muskogee on Sept. 27.
Team members, division, and placings are as follows.
Men: 21-29 year old, Brian Adams, second, Brian Moore, second, and Brandon Henson, third; 30-plus, Bradley Frazier, fourth; 40-plus, David Haddock, first, and Gilbert Vann, second; 50-plus, Brian Crume, third, Eddie Jordan, fourth, and Ronnie Reese, fourth; 60-plus, Richard Sanders, third, and Robert Clay, sixth; and wheelchair, Charleston Hughes, first, and Callip Hughes, second.
Women: 30-plus, Cassie Rhodes, first, and Mashell Hooper, first; 40-plus, Vanessa Hilderbrand, second, and Bobby McLemore, fifth; and 50-plus, Tammy Allison, first, Trudy Mickel, second, and Mary Carlson, third.
