OUTSTANDING IN ATHLETICS: Hall of Fame Banquet recognizes seven new members

The Eighth Annual Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet was held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Chota Center at the Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah, featuring the town’s seven newest members of the club.
Vickie Elliot, Randee O’Donnell, Laromie Hammer, Hestin Lamons, James Rappe, Jessica Hembree, and Kyle Rozell were this year’s members of the 2022 Class.
The program, which was created in 2014 by Tahlequah Athletics Director Matt Cloud when he was hired in June 2014, held its’ inaugural banquet and Hall of Fame Class in 2015 and has since grown into something special.
“We started this in 2015 and it started in the high school cafeteria, and look where it’s gotten. We thought we did really well when we sold 28 tables. Tonight we sold 60,” said Cloud in his introduction speech.
Cloud spoke of why he wanted to create this event when he was hired almost eight years ago.
“Pride in Tahlequah High School. That’s what we’re trying to instill,” said Cloud.
The first inductee was Vickie Elliot, a former Tahlequah High School teacher and coach, who began her teaching career in 1984. She was also the cheerleading coach for 25 years, while teaching science for 38 years. Her cheer teams won two state championships in 1990 and 1991, as well as two runner-up finishes in 1993 and 2018. They were also regional champions 11 times. Her 2013 team was the U.S. high school STUNT State Champions.
She was named Region 3 Coach of the Year three times, Oklahoma Cheer Coach of the Year twice, and was Oklahoma Coaches Association All State in 1995. She is also a member of the 2021 Oklahoma Cheerleading Hall of Fame. To add to her accomplishments, she was the 2000 Oklahoma Science Teacher of the Year.
In her speech, she thanked all of her cheerleaders she coached and taught.
“You guys are as much as a part of this as me,” she said. “I love the sport of cheerleading.”
Randee O’Donnell was honored next. A THS Class of 2014 graduate, she participated in fast pitch, slow pitch, and basketball. She was a four-year starter on the softball teams for Tahlequah, and was selected to the 2013 and 2014 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Teams. Her teams were state runner-ups twice in her career in 2012 and 2014. She was a four-time 5A-3 All District Player and was the 5A-3 Player of the Year.
She would go on to sign with Oklahoma State for softball, where she received the OSU Academic Excellence Achievement Award from 2015-'18.
“You know that old saying ‘Teamwork makes the dream work’? Well, it’s true, I had the best teammates,” said O’Donnell in her acceptance speech.
“Tahlequah High School will forever be a part of me and my story,” she said.
The third inductee of the night was Laromie Hammer, a THS Class of 1999 graduate. Hammer was a two-sport athlete in football and wrestling. After high school, he signed with the University of Oklahoma for football and was a part of the 2000 National Championship Team coached by Bob Stoops.
In high school, he was a three-time state qualifier and two-time state placer for the Tiger wrestling team. He finished his high school career with an undefeated dual record and won the Mike Sheet Wrestler of the Year award two years in a row. He was awarded with Oklahoma Coaches Association All State award for football in 1999, the same year he was named 6A-3 Defensive Player of the Year.
In addition of being a part of the 2000 national title team, he was also a part of the 2002 Big 12 Championship Sooners team.
After reading a speech his daughter wrote for him that wished everyone in attendance to “stay warm and enjoy [their] dinner,” Hammer summed it all up.
“I’m proud to be a Tahlequah Tiger,” he said.
The fourth inductee of the night was Hestin Lamons, another 2014 graduate of THS. A football player and wrestler, he was a four-year state qualifier for wrestling. During his freshman year, he won the 5A East Regional and was runner-up at the state tournament that year. He became a state champion his senior year, and was named to the Large East All State team by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
After high school, he went on to wrestle for OSU and was on the Big 12 Honor Roll for three years.
In his speech, he told the story of a Saturday night during his freshman year of college, when his OSU team was scheduled to play in Nationals the next day against Penn State. He was not expected to wrestle, but was called up the night before by his coach notifying him he would be a part of the line-up the next day.
“I’m d*mn proud to be a Tiger,” he said in his speech.
The next inductee would be Jessica Hembree, a 2013 graduate of THS. She was an all-star track and cross country athlete for the Lady Tigers. Arguably with one of the most successful careers of any THS athlete in history, Hembree won three state titles and three regional titles in cross country. During her fourth appearance, she was expected to win, but 50 meters before the finish, she fractured her tibia, which would require a metal plate and six screws to fix, which ended her season.
In track, she won two state titles and three state runner-up titles in the 1600 and 3200 races. She was named Oklahoma Coaches Association All State team six different times in her career. She would be featured in the November edition of Sports Illustrated.
In her speech, she thanked her parents and reflected on the injury she sustained.
“My parents never missed a race,” she said.
“Junior year was the most impactful year of my life due to [the injury],” said Hembree.
She then spoke how she came back from it stronger than ever and set a record time in her races the next season.
James Rappe would be the next honoree. A former assistant baseball and assistant wrestling coach for THS, he would become head wrestling coach from 2012-'16. He had 14 state qualifiers, eight placers, one runner-up, and two individual State Champions. He helped the Tigers win their second District Title and second Dual-State Appearance in program history.
He also helped start the annual Wrestling Spaghetti Dinner, developed the Wrestling Mat Ads, Orange and White Duals, Wrestling Hall of Fame, and started a junior high dual tournament.
He earned the Charlie Cooler Coach of the Year Award and was recognized as the Large-East All-State Wrestling Coach in 2016.
“What a surreal moment this is,” said Rappe. “What a tremendous honor it is to be standing here tonight.”
The final honoree was Kyle Rozell, a graduate of the THS Class of 2000. He was a four-year letterman of football and baseball. A four-year starter on the baseball team and two-year starter on the football team, he was selected as Honorable Mention All-State in baseball by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
His career batting average all four years was .440, and he was a three-time All-District performer in 6A-3. He represented the state of Oklahoma in the prestigious Sun Belt Classic during the summer of his senior year.
In football, he was a captain and was named to the 1999 All-District Football team and was a member of the 1998 and 1999 Academic All State Champions team. He attended Oral Roberts University, then transferred to Northeastern State University, and on to OSU to complete his doctorate in veterinary medicine in 2008.
He would go on to own his own practice in Tahlequah called “The Pet Clinic on Main Street.” He was also a founding member of Oklahoma Beef Consultants, which grew quickly. By 2017, he would be licensed to practice veterinary medicine in six states.
Rozell passed in 2022, and his wife, Mandy, accepted the honor on his behalf tonight, receiving numerous standing ovations.
“I believe that Kyle would tell us that football and baseball lay the foundations for life,” she said in her speech.
She spoke to Kyle’s determination to be the best that he can be.
“You weren’t going to out-work Kyle," she said.
