When the Hulbert baseball teams play, Ethan is probably going to be a prominent figure in the game. The real question is which Ethan will it be, or will it be all three: Thompson, Reese, or Ellis?
Now, before going on, those three aren't the only players on the team, although they are the top three on the pitching staff. Looking down the lineup, there are a couple of Tedders, Dusty and Wyatt, a Longan, a Botts, a Greathouse, and a Cook, all of who had a part, either offensively or defensively, in the 10-0 win over Oaks, March 11, as part of a three-way between Oaks, Quapaw, and Hulbert.
The victory over Oaks was a showcase for Ethan Thompson. The lanky sophomore pitched the entire game for the Riders, going four innings, allowing no runs, one hit, three walks, and setting down eight on strikes, two looking.
Then, offensively, Thompson hit a solo home run in the first inning, went yard with one on in the second, then soloed in the third inning, accounting for three hits, 12 total bases, and four RBIs.
Thompson's homer was Hulbert's first inning run.
In the second, Aiden Longan "wore one for the team," then stole second. He advanced to third on a dropped third strike. Ethan Reese doubled him home, then came home himself on Thompson's second homer of the game. Ethan Ellis doubled, then scored when Dusty Tedder singled.
In the third inning, Longan again got the ball rolling, this time by taking four straight balls for a walk. The tall, speedy center fielder stole second, then stole third, and scored on a Reese single. Reese then went to second on a passed ball, stole third, and scored on a passed ball. Two plays later, Thompson jacked his third homer of the game, putting the Riders up 8-0.
The Riders scored their final two runs in the bottom of the fourth when Dusty Tedder singled, took second on a pickoff attempt, stole third, then scored when twin brother Wyatt Tedder singled. Wyatt stole second, took third on a passed ball, and stole home for the final run of the game.
Overall, the Riders banged out 10 hits, including three home runs by Thompson, a double and a single by Reese, a double by Ellis, two singles by Dusty Tedder, and singles by Wyatt Tedder and Tyler Simpson, Longan did not get a hit, but he was hit by a pitch once and walked twice. Longan burned up the basepaths, swiping four bases in the game. Reese and Wyatt Tedder each stole two, and Dusty Tedder stole one.
"Thompson had a crazy game against Oaks," said Hulbert Head Coach John Rozell. "He won the game as the starting pitcher, then went 3-3 at the plate with three home runs and four RBIs."
"That's pretty special," he said.
The Riders didn't fare as well against the Quapaw Wildcats, losing to the Cats, 10-3. The Riders took a 2-0 lead in the first when Reese led off with a single, and Thompson doubled him home.
Later, with two outs, Thompson stole third base, then stole home.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Quapaw tied it up in the second. Quapaw broke it open with three in the fourth, then began to separate with two in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh. Hulbert's third run came in the fourth when Dusty Tedder walked, Simpson singled, and Chris Willis grounded out, allowing Tedder to score.
The Riders' pitching in the game was done by committee. Reese worked the first two innings, allowing two runs, one hit, walking six, and striking out four. Thompson threw the next two innings, giving up three runs, one hit, walking one, and fanning three.
Simpson took the mound for one inning, allowing two runs, one hit, walking one, and striking out one.
Willis finished the game on the hill, working one and two-thirds inning, giving up three runs on two hits,
On March 6 at Vian, the Riders lost to Vian, 10-0. Ellis had a double and a single, and Reese and Thompson each had a single. Thompson had a couple of stolen bases, and Reese swiped one.
On March 7 at Porter, the Riders scored one in the first, two in the third, two in the fourth, and two in the sixth enroute to a 7-2 victory over Porter.
The Riders pounded out 12 hits, including a triple by Thompson, three doubles by Ellis, a double and two singles by Reese, a double and two singles by Wyatt Tedder, and a single by Greathouse.
Reese had three stolen bases, Thompson and Wyatt Tedder each stole two, and Ellis swiped one.
The Riders traveled to Grove on March 9, and lost 13-4. Ellis, Thompson, and Simpson each had a hit in the game. Reese had two stolen bases, and Ellis, Simpson, and Gabby Cook each swiped one.
The Riders will stay busy over Spring Break, playing Colcord at Hulbert, March 14 at 2 p.m., Oklahoma Union at Hulbert, Thursday, March 16 at noon, and at home Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m. against Chouteau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.