OVERARCHING SUCCESS: Sequoyah archers aiming for high marks

Many people don’t realize Sequoyah High School has an archery team.
“When I was asked if I’d like to coach the archery team,” Amy Etzkorn said, “I was like ‘We have an archery team?’”
She said she did archery just for fun, and some of the right people at Sequoyah knew it. So, when the Indians needed a coach, Etzkorn was approached about the position.
She told them that she’d like to give it a try. That was five years ago, and Etzkorn has taken that first team of five girls, and turned it into an 18-player roster that includes nine girls and nine boys.
She explained that archery, unlike other sports, is a coed sport, and that each team must have 12 members. Four members must be girls, four must be boys, and the other four can be either.
“It’s a team or nothing sport,” Etzkorn said. “An individual can’t go on his own, he must be part of a team of 12.”
Scoring archery is a bit different, too. In bullseye shooting, there are 10 points on the target. Each shooter does three rotations at 10 meters, with five shots each rotation. Then the shooter does three rotations at 15 meters, totaling 30 points. The goal, or perfect score is 300.
The second part of a match is 3-D shooting, or shooting stuffed animals. On each animal, a target is outlined, with scores of 10, 9, and 7. The target is considered the kill shot, and is worth 10 or nine points. Hitting the animal anywhere other than the kill spot is seven points, even if the animal is hit in the tail, or a hoof. A complete miss is zero points.
Etzkorn said a person looking up National Archery in the Schools Program, NASP, online, could learn a lot about competitive archery.
Currently, 75 high schools in Oklahoma have archery as part of their curriculum. A three-week qualifying process that separates the school into two categories: Grand State, and Tier 2 State. College basketball enthusiasts could relate this division to the NCAA’s March Madness’ selection of the top teams, as compared to the NIT, set for teams that didn’t make the NCAA cut.
Etzkorn said getting people together for three weeks, getting them to score, getting people to verify the scores, and getting the scores all sent in was quite a process, but that the effort was worth it.
“They only invite the top 31 teams to Grand State,” she said, “and the rest go to Tier 2 State. Sequoyah was invited to Grand State for the first time ever.”
She said she was told lower-ranked teams shot first, and the top-ranked teams shot late in the day.
“We’re not shooting early, and we’re not shooting late, we’re shooting at 11 a.m., so we’re somewhere in the middle of the 31,” she said.
Tier 2 State will take place Feb. 22, at the Tulsa Fairgrounds. A Cherokee County K-8 school, Cherokee Immersion School, will be participating at Tier 2 State.
Etzkorn said Sequoyah’s top archer was a battle between a boy, Zach Squirrell, a junior, and a girl, freshman Ansley (AJ) Gass.
“They’re actually cousins,” she said, “but I have some others who can sometimes knock them out.”
At a tournament in Locust Grove, Feb. 10, sophomore Mason Harp was the top scorer in bullseye.
The Grand State Tournament will be Feb. 23 at Tulsa Fairgrounds. The Indians will shoot at 11 a.m.
The Indians will then compete at 3-D State, Mar. 4, at Locust Grove.
Sequoyah’s 3-D roster includes Squirrell, Gass, Harp, Taylor Cochran, David Dale, Kynda Foreman, Ava Ogden, Abigail Paden, Lexi Samples, and Joseph Etzkorn.
Additional team members for the Bullseye team include Jaylen Alexander, Devin Handle, Brandon Ivey, Tavian Martinez, Kaiden Scott, Kailey Wacoche, Jaya Young, and Casey Hagar.
“At this time, we’re the only high school in Cherokee County that has archery,” Etzkorn said. “We’re just trying to get some exposure.”
