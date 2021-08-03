OVERDUE: Tahlequah football head coach Brad Gilbert soaks in All-State experience

Brad Gilbert was long overdue.
The Tahlequah football head coach was mingling with the state’s finest last Friday at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Football All-State Game.
The experience was a first for Gilbert, one of four coaches for an East team that rolled to a 31-0 shutout win over the West at Oklahoma Baptist University’s Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.
Gilbert, who will be entering his 10th season as Tigers’ head coach, has guided Tahlequah to a program-best seven consecutive Class 5A playoff appearances.
He reached a milestone last season, recording his 50th career win with the Tigers.
For Gilbert, who coached the offensive line and assisted with schemes last week, the selection as an All-State coach is a reflection of the program as a whole.
“Obviously, it was an honor to be selected,” Gilbert said. “When they selected me and asked me to do it, it was an honor. It’s just a reflection, not of me, but our football program and how far it’s come. If you’re not part of a successful football program, I don’t know if you’re an All-State coach, so I think it’s a reflection upon all the young men and all the coaches that have been a part of this over the last nine years. It speaks to the program.”
Gilbert had two of his own with him in Kobey Baker and Qua’shon Leathers, although Leathers didn’t suit up due to an injury. Also representing the East was Tahlequah cheerleader Aubree Baker, Kobey’s twin sister.
“That was fun, the experience just to be with them in a scenario like that,” he said. “The sad part was seeing Qua’shon get a hairline fracture in his foot and then not get to play. I hated that for him, but he handled it really well and was there throughout the course of the week. We got to watch Kobey go out and play, and Kobey started and played well.”
Kobey Baker will continue his football career at Northeastern State, while Leathers will play at Central Oklahoma. Aubree Baker will cheer at the University of Oklahoma. Kobey Baker and Leathers were the fifth and sixth OCA Football All-State selections for Tahlequah since 2018, and the 10th and 11th since 2014 with Gilbert as head coach.
Gilbert and the 2021 Tigers will begin fall camp Monday, Aug. 9. Tahlequah, who has put together a combined 32 wins since 2017, is coming off a 6-5 season.
