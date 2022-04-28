Tahlequah came up short in its quest for a slowpitch softball state tournament bid on Wednesday in a Class 6A Regional Tournament in Tahlequah.
The top-seeded Lady Tigers eliminated Tulsa Memorial/Booker T. Washington in an 11-0 win, but then dropped back-to-back games to No. 2 seed Owasso in 7-5 and 3-1 losses.
Tahlequah, who finished ranked seventh in the final rankings, closed its season at 22-16 overall under head coach Chris Ray.
Seniors Mia Allen and Hailey Enlow propelled the THS offense in the win over Memorial/Booker T. Washington. Both Allen and Enlow had three hits and three RBIs. Allen had a pair of doubles and a triple and also scored two runs. Enlow had a double.
The Lady Tigers, who got all they would need in a four-run first inning, also received two hits apiece from leadoff hitter Lexi Hannah and Charlea Cochran. Maddy Parish had the other extra-base hit on a double, and Hannah drove in two runs.
Tahlequah added two runs in the second inning and collected five more during the third.
Parish picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle on a complete-game shutout. Parish limited Memorial/Booker T. Washington to four hits across five innings and had one strikeout.
In the 3-1 loss to the Lady Rams, Tahlequah got its lone run in the seventh inning when Allen scored after Cochran reached on an error. Allen got aboard on a one-out double to left-center field. Cochran and Enlow had the Lady Tigers’ only other two hits, each singles.
Owasso scored all three of its runs over the first three innings, including two in the second.
The Lady Tigers got in an early 7-1 hole in the 7-5 setback. They scored three of their runs in the seventh. Jayley Ray and Jersey Retzloff led the Tahlequah lineup with two hits each. Ray scored a pair of runs and knocked in two runs, and Allen finished with two RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.