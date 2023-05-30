Jim Baum stumbled onto the game of pickleball while at a family wedding. After playing for a little bit, Baum decided that Tahlequah needed an outdoor pickball court.
On Saturday, May 27 the Anthis Brennan Sports Complex unveiled two new pickleball courts.
"I told them I was taking pickleball to Tahlequah, Oklahoma,” said Baum. “As soon as we got back, I talked to the mayor and found out a basketball court at Kaufman Park wasn’t being used and could be converted into a pickleball court. So we put two pickleball courts there."
Lora Buechele, the program coordinator for the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program in Cherokee County, said the new court was something to be proud of.
"As part of our program, we work on opportunities to have access to physical activity, so we were able to get involved with Tahlequah Pickleball and help them grow the program, and bring more people in," said Buechele. "Tahlequah Pickleball is one of our social support groups for people to get active in the community."
Most serving is done underhanded, so it’s not as hard on the shoulders, he said, and the court is shorter, it’s the size of a badminton court, so a player doesn’t have to move as much as in tennis.
“A lot of older tennis players are switching over to pickleball because of joint issues and such,” said Betterton. “We started playing outside, then as winter came on, we started playing in the Circle of Care, the old gymnasium at the old Methodist Children’s Home. There’s a group of us that play over there twice a week, and it looks like it’s getting ready to be three times a week."
Cherokee Nation Recreation Center “Markoma”, located at 1501 Graham Avenue in Tahlequah also has two indoor pickleball courts, with scheduled pay times currently weekly on Mondays at 1 p.m.
Pickleball is reported to be the fastest-growing sport in the United States, taking off extremely well in senior centers and retirement centers.
But seniors aren’t the only ones who play pickleball. A recent drive past the courts at Kaufman Park revealed a number of elementary school-aged children, as well as a number of adults playing. Betterton said the youngest he’s seen playing in a tournament in Tahlequah was ten, and the oldest in the same tournament was 85.
Brian Speake, Director of Tahlequah Parks and Recreation said the court at Kaufman Park was finished last spring.
“It just took fire,” said Speake. “It’s a small area, very little parking area, but I’d drive by there on the weekends, every weekend the place was packed. There were tournaments and things going on all the time.
We had the money in our budget to pour a basketball court, so when we poured it, I asked the contractor for an estimate to pour another pickleball court."
All Speake needed was to get the logistics of the courts down.
“We moved some things around, found the money, and poured the court. Then I had to get online and find nets and posts we could afford, order them, and get them installed,” said Speake. “We placed this court strategically. Look behind you. There are eight soccer fields filled with kids playing soccer, and watching them are their parents, grandparents, and siblings."
Tahlequah Parks and Recreation is also currently negotiating to purchase some land just west of Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex, with plans to build a quad-baseball facility.
“This gives people another opportunity to get out of the house. There’s a lot of parking, it’s well-lit, and is a safe place for people to come anytime and walk, jog, whatever,” said Speake. “We’ve asked the police department to cruise through here periodically, just to make sure everyone is doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
