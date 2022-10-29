The Keys Cougars could never quite get their ground game going, which contributed heavily to their 38-14 loss to the Okemah Panthers Friday night in Okemah.
Colton Combs had a decent night passing the ball, despite often having to scramble for his life. Combs completed 10-of-22 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
Garret Glory had 12 carries for 26 yards, including one 14-yarder. Combs finished with six keepers for eiht yards.
The aerial attack was a different matter, however. Austin Davis gathered in three passes, including a 14 yarder, one for eight yards, and a 41-yard catch and run for 41 yards and six points. Boomer Robinson caught a pass for one yard, then grabbed a second one for a 40 yard gaid.
Senior Bronc Quetone only caught one pass, being heavily guarded, but his one reception was good for a 28 yard touchdown. Two other Cougars also caught one pass each.
The Cougars will continue to make memories, Coach Adam Hass said, next Friday when they make the long trek to Henryetta.
“With so many of our key players out with injuries, we just have to focus on getting better, and making some good memories these last two games (now one),” Hass said earlier in the week.
