Park Hill native Jason Christie reached the top of the ladder on March 6 when he claimed his first Bassmaster Classic title at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
Christie, who was tied going into the final round, finished with a three-day weight of 54 pounds and five ounces ahead of Kyle Welcher at the 52nd Academy Sports & Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.
Christie, who had previously been tied going into the final round twice in his career, is the fifth angler from Oklahoma to win a Bassmaster Classic, along with Don Butler, Charlie Reed, Ken Cook and Edwin Evers. He earned $300,000 for the championship.
Christie finished second in the event in 2016 at Grand Lake and was third at Lake Hartwell in 2018. Both times, he was tied heading into the final day.
