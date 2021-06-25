Payton Breedlove joins RiverHawks

Payton Breedlove has become the fifth new addition for the Northeastern State basketball program and head coach Ja Havens.
Breedlove, who attended Bridge Creek High School, transfers to NSU after two years at North Iowa Area Community College.
He joins other newcomers in freshmen Jake Gendron (Bishop Kelley) and Caison Hartloff (Claremore), and transfers Ryan Gendron (Tulsa) and Tylor Arnold (East Central).
Breedlove, a 6-foot-8 forward, played 36 games over two seasons at NIACC and averaged 3.1 points while shooting 48.9 percent overall from the floor.
“Payton is a great young man with a strong work ethic,” Havens said in an NSU press release on Friday. “He brings good size and skill to our program, and he has the ability to stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting. He will help our team on both ends of the floor with his length and versatility.”
The Trojans went 25-7 overall during Breedlove’s freshman season. He averaged five points and three rebounds and shot 57 percent overall and 56 percent from behind the 3-point line. He was named Academic All-Region twice at North Iowa Area Community College.
At Bridge Creek, he was an All-State Honorable Mention by The Oklahoman on two occasions and a Little All-City selection as a junior and senior. He averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and shot 58 percent overall in his final season.
“Payton has played in successful programs in high school and college, and he understands what it takes to compete at a high level,” Havens said.
The RiverHawks went 5-17 overall and 5-17 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association last season in Havens’ first year as head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.