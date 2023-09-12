TULSA – For the 20th consecutive season, the PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) premier Unleash The Beast will buck into Tulsa, Oklahoma, holding PBR Tulsa, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa, on January 19-20 at BOK Center.
For two nights only, more than 30 of the best bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.
PBR Tulsa, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tulsa, will be the eighth of the new individual season as riders vie for early points in the race to be crowned the 2024 PBR World Champion.
When PBR’s Unleash The Beast last travelled to Tulsa in February 2023, in front of a record-setting crowd, Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina) reached a crucial career milestone, delivering a flawless 3-for-3 effort inside BOK Center to win his career-first premier series event.
Vastbinder first put points on the board in Round 1, delivering the eighth best score when he covered Lapua (Blake Sharp/Floyd/Wilson/High Voltage) for 85.25 points. The Captain of the Oklahoma Freedom in the separate PBR Teams League then surged to second on the event leaderboard when he topped Mighty Mike (Braun Bucking Bulls) for 87.75 points in the second round.
Vastbinder then elected to go head-to-head with the appropriately named Tulsa Time (Cord McCoy/Kelly & Cami Heath/McCoy Rodeo) in the championship round. In a decision which proved dividends, Vastbinder matched the powerful animal athlete jump-for-jump en route to a monstrous 90.5 points. The 90-point ride was the seventh of Vastbinder’s career in premier level PBR competition and first since April 2022.
Vastbinder’s mammoth score, coupled with the final rider of the night bucking off, clinched his career-first Unleash The Beast victory, bringing him a much needed 126 Unleash The Beast points. Vastbinder catapulted 15 positions in the race for the 2023 PBR World Championship, climbing from No. 31 to No. 16.
As the season progressed, Vastbinder qualified for his third consecutive PBR World Finals, before concluding the individual season ranked No. 30 in the world.
In 2021, the Tulsa event made PBR History.
During the event’s accompanying 15/15 Bucking Battle, Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) teamed with Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin’ W Ranch) for a record-shattering score.
Marked a then-unprecedented 97.75 points, Leme’s score aboard Woopaa dethroned the previous top ride score of 96.5 points, achieved four times, most recently before Leme’s ride in Tulsa in 2004 by 1997 PBR World Champion Michael Gaffney (Albuquerque, New Mexico) on three-time YETI PBR World Champion Bull Little Yellow Jacket (Berger/Teague/Taupin).
In a nearly flawless display of athleticism, Leme was marked an almost perfect 49.75 points, out of a possible 50 points, while Woopaa contributed 48 points, the 10th highest bull score in the league’s history.
The Tulsa score briefly remained the high-marked ride in PBR history until Leme faced Woopaa in the championship round of the 2022 PBR World Finals, this time earning an unprecedented 98.75-point score, including the first-ever 50-point score awarded to a rider, and sealing his second consecutive PBR World Championship.
Historically, of the past 15 PBR World Champions, seven have won the Tulsa event en route to capturing the coveted gold buckle. Those riders are: Jess Lockwood (2019 and 2017); Cooper Davis (2016); J.B. Mauney (2015, 2013); Renato Nunes (2010); and Kody Lostroh (2009).
