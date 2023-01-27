Boys and girls basketball teams from Shady Grove, Lowrey, Peggs, and Norwood participated in the Norwood Festival, Jan. 23 and 26.
When the final buzzer sounded on the festival, and everyone was going home, the first place trophies in both the boys and girls division of the festival were on the Peggs bus.
To set up the finals round on Jan. 26, back up three days to the opening round. First, the girls’ side, where Norwood defeated Lowrey, and Peggs defeated Shady Grove. In the boys’ division, Shady Grove beat Lowrey, and Peggs beat Norwood, setting the stage for the finals.
The consolation finals began at 4 p.m. on Jan. 26, with the Lowrey girls taking third place with a 25-15 victory over the Shady Grove girls.
That was followed by the third place boys’ game between the Lowrey boys and the Norwood boys. Lowrey won that one, 47-27.
That brought up the hardware round – the championship round – the round where the winners took home trophies, while the second place teams got medals. In the girls’ championship game, the Peggs girls defeated Norwood, 29-18 to claim first place.
In the boys’ championship game, the Peggs boys totally dominated in a 37-15 rout over Shady Grove.
The final standings of the festival are, from first to fourth place, girls: Peggs, Norwood, Lowrey, and Shady Grove; and the boys: Peggs, Shady Grove, Lowrey, and Norwood.
