Peggs school was selected by Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools, more commonly known as ORES, as the site for Area Playoffs for Division ll East and Division lV North.
Round one took place Jan. 27 with local teams Peggs boys and girls, and Shady Grove boys all coming up winners.
The results from the games on Saturday, Jan. 28 include: Peggs girls 21, Pretty Water 20; Peggs boys 31, Pretty Water 19; Brushy girls 36, Keystone 6; Keystone boys 36, Brushy 14; Shady Grove boys 31, Wickliffe 26; Wickliffe girls, Peavine 27; and Bell boys 20, Peavine 19.
Peggs, Pretty Water, Brushy, and Keystone are all in Division ll East. The D-2 East finals will be at Peggs on Feb. 2, with the Peggs girls playing Brushy at 7 p.m., and the Peggs boys playing Keystone at 8 p.m. The winners of those two games will advance to the State Playoffs.
Round two of Division lV North took place Jan. 30 at Peggs, pitting the Moseley girls against Shady Grove at 5 p.m., Moseley boys versus Bell at 6 p.m., Kenwood girls versus Wickliffe at 7 p.m., and the Kenwood boys versus Shady Grove at 8 p.m.
The two winners of the girls’ games will face each other at Peggs, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m., with the winner qualifying for State, and the two winners of the boys’ games playing at 8 p.m., Feb. 3, at Peggs, with the winner advancing to State.
